Lawmakers working to pass NYS budget

By Jamie DeLine
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Governor Hochul announced a conceptual agreement has been made, but the state budget still has yet to be passed. State lawmakers have continued to take up budget bills throughout the day Friday and into Friday evening.


The debt services bill was passed last week. Bills containing alcohol-to-go and a gas tax suspension— which would save customers 16 cents per gallon, have been passed in both the Senate and the Assembly as well.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara has been a big advocate for saving New Yorkers money at the pump.

“Let’s face it,” said Santabarbara. “We commute a lot up here. We all drive to work. We all drive everywhere we go…People going back and forth to work, picking up their kids from school–they are going to see a huge benefit of this.”

Assembly Minority Leader, Will Barclay stated that while he is happy that a gas tax suspension is included, he thinks a $220 billion dollar budget is too much.

He shared insight as to just how long lawmakers could be here at the Capitol Friday night.

“We still have a lot of budget ahead of us,” said Barclay. “We will be well into the night tonight.”

