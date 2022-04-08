ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Update: 14-year-old Jacksonville boy accidentally shoots self, expected to be OK

First Coast News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 14-year-old is expected to be OK after accidentally shooting himself in the Ribault area Friday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. This...

www.firstcoastnews.com

Jacksonville, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
WCJB

UPDATE: Lake Butler man who shot 3 people is now a nationwide manhunt

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, the search for the man deputies say shot three people in Lake Butler is now a nationwide manhunt. Union County Sheriff’s Deputies say The US Marshals Fugitive Unit is joining the search for 56-year old Anthony George. Investigators have warrants for George allowing for his arrest and extradition from anywhere in the country.
Shine My Crown

Virginia Woman Gets 18 Year Sentence for Hitting Husband With Her Car After Argument; It Took Him 15 Months to Die

A woman from Norfolk, Va, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for hitting her husband with her car following an argument. The incident took place on Aug. 6, 2020, at the Janaf Shopping Center in Norfolk. Thirty-five-year-old Bashirah Shamirah Tripp went to the shopping center with her husband, James Irving Johnson Jr., after leaving work for the day.
WCJB

Gainesville police arrests man involved in drive-by shooting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after Gainesville police say he got into a shootout. Twenty-year-old Erick Ricks was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a delinquent and tampering with evidence. On Wednesday afternoon, a car pulled up besides Ricks’ SUV on Southeast 21...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Man shot, killed in parked car near I-20 bridge in Mechanicsville

A man was killed Monday night after being shot multiple times inside a car parked near a southwest Atlanta interstate bridge. The victim was discovered about 10:20 p.m. in the area of Windsor Street and I-20 in the Mechanicsville neighborhood, according to Atlanta police. He was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as 23-year-old Shymel Drinks.
NBC Miami

Miami Gardens Barbershop Owner Shot, Killed During Argument

A Miami Gardens barbershop owner who was known as a pillar in the community was shot and killed by a client outside of his business over the weekend. Family members said Oneil Anderson knew the suspect — 47-year-old Radcliffe Buttler — and used to cut his hair. Officers...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

