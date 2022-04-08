ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Good to go

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bogdanovic (knee) is available for Friday's matchup with the...

www.cbssports.com

Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook For Buddy Hield And Malcolm Brogdon, Suggests NBA Analyst

Russell Westbrook's future is up in the air with the season coming to a close, there isn't a way to tell where Russ will be playing basketball come next season. The Charlotte Hornets are a team repeatedly mentioned when talking about Westbrook, but there's no guarantee that he would even want to go to Charlotte or that they could offer a trade deal that the Lakers find suitable.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Doncic to miss Mavericks’ season closer against Spurs

The Warriors’ odds of locking up the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference are looking stronger by the minute with a little help from Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic. Doncic, a three-time All-Star, picked up his 16th technical of the regular season on Friday night against the...
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Suggests A Blockbuster Trade: Damian Lillard Could Reunite With CJ McCollum, Create A Big 3 With Zion Williamson

The regular season is almost over, and with the play-in tournament due to start in a couple of weeks, the postseason will officially be underway in a few days. That means for fans of the 10 teams that are already out of contention, the offseason and the moves it will bring with it are the most exciting part of the NBA till the next season officially gets underway.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Season over

Kuzma (knee) will not play again this season, Andrew Gillis of NBC Sports Washington reports. Though it will end with 13 straight absences, the 2021-22 season will go down as Kuzma's best. In his debut year with the Wizards, he averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks. His shooting splits of 45/34/71 still need some work, but that may come with time. Barring unforeseen roster changes, Kuzma figures to remain in the starting five next season, though his usage could decline with a healthy Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis in the fold.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

NBA-best Suns overcome 17-point deficit in 4th to beat Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devin Booker scored 33 points and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns overcame a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 111-105 on Friday night. Deandre Ayton sealed the victory off a pass from Chris Paul with 18.4 seconds left. Ayton had...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Brandon Clarke (thigh) likely out Sunday versus Celtics

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (thigh) is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics, Meghan Triplett reports. Clarke seems likely to miss the Grizzlies' final game of the season as he deals with a thigh injury. He'll work on getting up to full health for the playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Kings hang on to beat Suns 116-109 in regular-season finale

PHOENIX -- — The Sacramento Kings just finished a dismal year, which has been a common theme for the franchise over the last 16 seasons. Interim coach Alvin Gentry said one look at their final opponent, the NBA-best Phoenix Suns, should provide hope that good times can come soon.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Clippers' Reggie Jackson: Resting Sunday

Jackson won't play Sunday against the Thunder due to rest purposes, Mirjam Swanson of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Jackson, along with Marcus Morris (rest) and Norman Powell (rest) , will be sidelined for the regular season finale, but they are all expected to be available for Tuesday's play-in matchup against the Timberwolves. In Jackson's absence, Terance Mann, Xavier Moon and Brandon Boston are all candidates for increased roles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Clippers' Norman Powell: Won't play Sunday

Powell (rest) will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale against Oklahoma City, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reports. The Clippers are simply building in some extra rest for Powell, who recently returned from a long-term injury absence. In Saturday night's win over the Kings, Powell finished with 20 points, two assists, one rebound and one block in 22 minutes off the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Juancho Hernangomez starting for Jazz Friday in place of Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez will start Friday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. In the final game of the regular season, the Jazz are giving a couple starters time off. As a result, two spots in the starting five are vacated. For now, Hernangomez will step into Donovan Mitchell's role.
PORTLAND, OR
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Darius Garland and Lauri Markkanen not enough to cut the Nets

The Cavaliers continue to spiral despite big games from Darius Garland and Lauri Markkanen. The worst part of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 118-107 loss to the Brooklyn Nets is the fact that the Cavs actually wrecked Kyrie Irving all came long. Sadly, it wasn’t enough as the young core fell apart in the fourth quarter, where the team got dog-walked to the tune of 35-19. The Cavs have fallen off since the injury to Jarrett Allen, and are just 2-8 in their last 10. The Cavs wasted a 31 point performance from Garland and some fine sharp-shooting output from Lauri Markkanen.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Luka Doncic injures calf, leaves Mavs regular-season finale for locker room

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic injured his calf during the team’s regular season finale on Sunday night. The Dallas Mavericks’ regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs carried serious NBA Playoffs implications. If Dallas were to win and the Golden State Warriors were to lose to the New Orleans Pelicans, they would clinch the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. But, that was pushed to the side based off what happened late in the game.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Reggie Perry starting for Blazers Sunday in place of Drew Eubanks

Portland Trail Blazers forward Reggie Perry will stat Sunday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Perry has been coming off the bench most of the year, but that will change in the final game of the regular season. Drew Eubanks is out due to a sprained right wrist, and as a result, Perry will take the nod at center.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Resting Sunday

Ayton will be rested for Sunday's game against the Kings. Ayton, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Jae Crowder will all be rested as the Suns finish out their regular-season schedule. Expect JaVale McGee to be the fill-in starter at center.
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Trail Blazers face the Jazz on 10-game slide

Utah Jazz (48-33, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-54, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to break its 10-game slide when the Trail Blazers play Utah. The Trail Blazers are 11-40 in conference matchups. Portland gives up 115.2 points to opponents and...
PORTLAND, OR

