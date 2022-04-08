Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Good to go

The Cavaliers continue to spiral despite big games from Darius Garland and Lauri Markkanen. The worst part of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 118-107 loss to the Brooklyn Nets is the fact that the Cavs actually wrecked Kyrie Irving all came long. Sadly, it wasn’t enough as the young core fell apart in the fourth quarter, where the team got dog-walked to the tune of 35-19. The Cavs have fallen off since the injury to Jarrett Allen, and are just 2-8 in their last 10. The Cavs wasted a 31 point performance from Garland and some fine sharp-shooting output from Lauri Markkanen.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO