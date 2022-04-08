Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Good to go

Kuzma (knee) will not play again this season, Andrew Gillis of NBC Sports Washington reports. Though it will end with 13 straight absences, the 2021-22 season will go down as Kuzma's best. In his debut year with the Wizards, he averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 combined steals-plus-blocks. His shooting splits of 45/34/71 still need some work, but that may come with time. Barring unforeseen roster changes, Kuzma figures to remain in the starting five next season, though his usage could decline with a healthy Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis in the fold.
