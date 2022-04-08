ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central California feeling impact of sudden temperature spike

People born and raised in the Central Valley, like Visalia local Joseph Castillo, are used to high temperatures during the summer.

But this year, we're getting a sneak peek of the heat much earlier - in the spring.

While it's not the first time this has happened, it's been a long time since the last.

"It's definitely a 25-year period since we have seen this kind of event," says Felix Castro with the National Weather Service. "They are not frequent but they are rare."

Castro says these temperatures won't stick around for long but while they do, anyone who plans to be outside for fun or work should take precautions since our bodies haven't had a chance to adapt.

" Be prepared to be outside," Castro said. "Hydrate yourself if you are walking or exercising."

Patricia Moskowitz enjoyed some time at the park with her grandson and made sure they were ready for the unseasonable heat and sunny skies.

"I stay protected with my sunblock, my hat and my long sleeves," he said.

If you're working under the sun, it's also important to pace yourself, take water breaks as needed and maybe carry a wet cloth.

