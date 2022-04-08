Serb Hall Fish Fry returns to Milwaukee's south side

A Milwaukee tradition is piping hot. The famous Serb Hall Fish Fry is once again dishing out its delicious dinners.

It is all courtesy of volunteers from St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, a pride that gets Milica Radjenovich a little emotional.

"I just love it, I love my people, I love my community," Radjenovich said.

TMJ4 attended a soft opening for parishioners days before the public opening.

Vlado Ninkovich says St. Sava Church members have worked tirelessly to get the fish fry back up and running.

"We talk about it being iconic in Milwaukee. Serb Hall was one of the first places that had the large size fish fries going back to the 60s. We are a part of the fabric of the community." says Ninkovich.

The Milwaukee mainstay is run mostly by volunteers, people like Radjenovich.

"We are very proud of being Serbian. We are very proud of being Serbian Orthodox. We want our community and our culture to thrive," Radjenovich said.

Ninkovich notes, "We have a total of 10 paid staff, but for the fish fry, we have four."

Ninkovich says the cost of fish has doubleed during the pandemic. There's no indoor dining, but the drive through is open on Fridays. It is a salvation for Serb Hall fans and St. Sava supporters.

"We are all church members at St. Sava, families, cousins, relatives, we are all church members at St. Sava. Everybody has a tie to our community, and we are proud of Serb hall," shares Ninkovich

Saint Sava parishioners are thrilled that appetites are still strong for Serb Hall's iconic plates.

"Serb Hall is ready to serve you the best fish fry in Milwaukee right now," Ninkovich exclaimed.

