Bridgerton Fans Rejoice, All Eyes Are On Queen Charlotte As She Gets Her Own Series

There is much excitement in the air for Bridgerton fans. Not only has season 2 recently been unveiled on Netflix to millions of adoring fans with plans of seasons 3 and 4 in the works, but the beloved character Queen Charlotte played by Golda Rosheuvel, has inspired a new series entirely according to Netflix’s press release .

Yes, Her Majesty The Queen is getting her own spin-off, and rightfully so with the success of the original Shondaland series! With her witty remarks and glaring looks, we are left wanting to learn more about the Queen.

While we’ve had to endure the departure of the Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page, this new series revelation starring Queen Charlotte brings much excitement to Bridgerton fans. Per Netflix’s press release, the yet-to-be-named show written by Shonda Rhimes will uncover the early stories and focus on “the rise and love life” of Her Majesty the Queen and other leading ladies of the beloved series, including a young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. So we can’t wait to learn more about their intriguing backstories!

As we wait for more information to be released about this spin-off, we’ll be re-binging the series and living out our Regency-era fantasies at The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience happening now in LA. The mesmerizing ball is already a massive success—so get ready to be transported into the world of Bridgerton during the enchanting evening.

Here’s a look at the exquisite experience in LA to excite you for what to expect at such a regal celebration.

Rumor has it that Her Majesty The Queen is looking for the season’s diamond. Will it be you?

The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience

April 9, 2022 15:00