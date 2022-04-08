ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Bridgerton Fans Rejoice, All Eyes Are On Queen Charlotte As She Gets Her Own Series

By Melissa Maynard
Secret LA
Secret LA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KK3Pk_0f3uaVId00

There is much excitement in the air for Bridgerton fans. Not only has season 2 recently been unveiled on Netflix to millions of adoring fans with plans of seasons 3 and 4 in the works, but the beloved character Queen Charlotte played by Golda Rosheuvel, has inspired a new series entirely according to Netflix’s press release .

Yes, Her Majesty The Queen is getting her own spin-off, and rightfully so with the success of the original Shondaland series! With her witty remarks and glaring looks, we are left wanting to learn more about the Queen.

While we’ve had to endure the departure of the Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page, this new series revelation starring Queen Charlotte brings much excitement to Bridgerton fans. Per Netflix’s press release, the yet-to-be-named show written by Shonda Rhimes will uncover the early stories and focus on “the rise and love life” of Her Majesty the Queen and other leading ladies of the beloved series, including a young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. So we can’t wait to learn more about their intriguing backstories!

As we wait for more information to be released about this spin-off, we’ll be re-binging the series and living out our Regency-era fantasies at The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience happening now in LA. The mesmerizing ball is already a massive success—so get ready to be transported into the world of Bridgerton during the enchanting evening.

Here’s a look at the exquisite experience in LA to excite you for what to expect at such a regal celebration.

Rumor has it that Her Majesty The Queen is looking for the season’s diamond. Will it be you?

The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience is open in LA, so make haste and secure your invitation! https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6Z1W_0f3uaVId00

The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience

April 9, 2022 15:00 (+ more dates)

Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles (506 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA , United States, 90071, Los Angeles) From $49.00 Tickets

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Netflix’s New ‘Bridgerton’ Spinoff Series Has Found Its Full Cast

The upcoming prequel will focus on a young Queen Charlotte, and tells the story of her rise to power. Today, Netflix announced that the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff series focusing on a younger Queen Charlotte has found its full cast. The currently untitled project will star India Amarteifo as the young...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Bridgerton': Julia Quinn on the Reaction to Season 1 & What She's Most Excited for Fans to See in Season 2

When Season 1 of Bridgerton premiered back on Christmas Day 2020, no one could have predicted how big the show would actually hit for Netflix — except, perhaps, those fans who already knew the romance genre's enduring power and popularity. Based on the bestselling book series by author Julia Quinn first published in 2000, the TV adaptation, which is set in Regency-era London, revolves around the titular Bridgerton family (of which there are eight siblings, alphabetically named in order of age: Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth) and their respective journeys to find love while also attempting to navigate the complexities of society — as well as stay one step ahead of the ton's notorious and anonymous gossip columnist, Lady Whistledown.
TV SERIES
FASHION Magazine |

Simone Ashley is Owning Her Voice in Bridgerton Season Two

It’s no secret that Bridgerton’s captivating storylines are driven by strong women. Sure, the period drama gives us plenty of regency glamour and steamy romance scenes, but its beauty is ultimately rooted in female agency, sisterhood and friendships. These themes are front and center in the upcoming second season, thanks to newcomer Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Why did Dora Madison Burge leave Chicago Fire?

Jessica “Chilli” Chilton delighted fans from the moment she debuted on Chicago PD. She gave such a spirited performance as an informant that the showrunners for Fire decided to recast her as the informant’s twin sister. She joined Fire as an ambulance driver in season 3, and was set up to be a mainstay character in the future.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rejoice#Shondaland#Regency
Elite Daily

Grey's Anatomy Fans Have A Scary Theory About Bailey Based On This Promo

You never know who’s in danger on Grey’s Anatomy. It’s a show that spent nearly an entire season with its main character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) in a coma, so audiences should be prepared for pretty much anything to happen. In the latest promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 15, another main character’s fate is up in the air. This time around, Bailey could be in trouble, and Grey’s fans are worried.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
People

Grey's Anatomy: Jo Wilson Finds a New Love Interest While Meredith Contemplates Leaving Grey Sloan

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. During Thursday's episode of the ABC medical drama, titled "Put The Squeeze On Me," the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial worked together to save the life of a patient whose pet python — yes, python — wrapped itself around her owner's body, while Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) contemplated her future at Grey Sloan Memorial after being presented with an offer of a lifetime.
TV SERIES
People

Grey's Anatomy: A Prominent Character Returns While 1 Romance Shifts from Fling to 'Falling in Love'

This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. During Thursday's episode of the hit ABC medical drama, Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) received a surprise visit from both of her deceased mothers — her birth mother, Ellis Grey (Kate Burton) and her adoptive mother, Diane Pierce (LaTanya Richardson Jackson). Elsewhere, two romances leveled up.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

Geena Davis Exits CBS Legal Pilot In Middle of Production — Which Oscar Winner Is Poised to Replace Her?

Click here to read the full article. Geena Davis‘ potential TV comeback has been thwarted. The Oscar winner — who was set to star opposite Skylar Astin in CBS’ untitled legal drama pilot from writer/EP Scott Prendergast — has abruptly left the project. According to Deadline, Davis’ departure occurred after production on the pilot had already begun. It remains unclear what led to her abrupt exit. Fellow Oscar champ Marcia Gay Harden (late of CBS’ Code Black) is currently in talks to replace Davis in the role, TVLine has confirmed. The prospective series centers on a talented but directionless P.I. (Astin) who begrudgingly...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Grey's Anatomy Writer Goes On Leave After Reports Allege She Made Up Ailments For Gig

To say that Grey’s Anatomy has carved out a place for itself within television history would be an understatement. One of the biggest reasons for this is that series creator Shonda Rhimes and her team have been so successful is that they’ve delivered stories that contain a significant amount of authenticity. This is partly achieved by hiring writers who’ve actually lived through some of the experiences Meredith Grey and her colleagues experience each week. A writer for the show, however, is now taking a leave of absence, as a recent report alleges she made up medical ailments during her time on the job.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Sons of Anarchy' Alum to Star in CBS Drama Pilot

Jimmy Smits joined a new CBS police drama pilot, co-starring NCIS: New Orleans alum Amanda Warren. The former Sons of Anarchy actor will play a New York City police chief in East New York. Smits is a veteran of New York City-set police procedurals, as he played Detective Bobby Simone on NYPD Blue.
TV SERIES
E! News

Jesse Williams Sounds Off on Decision to Leave Grey’s Anatomy

If you're struggling with imposter syndrome, you're not alone. Jesse Williams exited ABC's Grey's Anatomy in 2021 after playing Jackson Avery for 12 years. His departure from the medical drama was met with sadness from fans who fell in love with the brooding, often shirtless doctor. But it was a...
TV SERIES
Secret LA

Secret LA

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
349
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret Los Angeles is your guide to things to do and places to go in L.A., from events and culture to the best restaurants, bars and attractions.

 https://secretlosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy