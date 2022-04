EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Amid what many residents say are consistently high CenterPoint Energy bills, one family is hoping they have found their solution to their problem. For Evansville residents Casey Hahn and Max Hahn, they say their usage of power hasn’t changed in the last two to three years but the price has. The continued rise seen in their bills started to affect them in their everyday lives.

