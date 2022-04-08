ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Axiom's mission to ISS sets stage for private space station

Cover picture for the articleA company called Axiom is setting the stage for its own private space station. This journey from Earth to the International...

Digital Trends

NASA just days away from historic ISS mission

NASA is just days away from launching its first space tourism mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Currently targeting Sunday, April 3, for launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center, the four-person “private astronaut mission,” as NASA describes it, will travel aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft powered to orbit by the company’s workhorse Falcon 9 rocket.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Impressive feat: NASA Spots Mars Helicopter and Perseverance Rover From Orbit

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter weighs less than 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms) and its rotors run about 4 feet, or 1.2 meters, from tip to tip. In other words, it's small. That dainty size didn't stop NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter from spotting the plucky rotorcraft down on the surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketRealist

SpaceX Has Several Crewed Missions on the ISS in the Pipeline

While SpaceX's goal of colonizing Mars seems to spark the most intrigue and discussion among space enthusiasts, we are certainly decades out from making Mars exploration a reality. However, one of the biggest programs in the aerospace company — keeping the International Space Station operational with regular cargo deployments — is a key component in making Mars exploration possible.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Don’t call them 'space tourists,' says former NASA astronaut commanding private Ax-1 mission

Former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría is about to fly to orbit with three paying passengers — but the trio aren't "space tourists," the veteran spaceflyer stresses. López-Alegría commands Axiom Space's private Ax-1 mission to the International Space Station, which is scheduled to launch on Friday (April 8) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

A Powerful 'Space Laser' Has Been Detected Beaming From Deep Space

Powerful, radio-wavelength laser light has been detected emanating from the greatest distance across deep space yet. It's a type of massless cosmic object called a megamaser, and its light has traveled for a jaw-dropping 5 billion light-years to reach us here on Earth. The astronomers who discovered it using the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa have named it Nkalakatha – an isiZulu word meaning "big boss".
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

NASA extends its Ingenuity helicopter mission to scout an ancient delta on Mars

The Ingenuity helicopter was originally designed to conduct the first controlled flight on another planet and then fly a further four times before retiring. The helicopter has now just completed its 21st flight, and is on the verge of completing a whole year of operations on Mars. What's more, NASA announced this week that it has extended the Martian helicopter's operations through September.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Two NASA astronauts are taking a spacewalk outside the International Space Station and you can watch online

Two NASA astronauts will conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station on Tuesday morning (March 15), and you can watch it live. Kayla Barron and Raja Chari are scheduled to step outside the orbiting lab Tuesday at 8:05 a.m. EDT (1205 GMT), kicking off a roughly 6.5-hour spacewalk designed to help pave the way for upcoming solar array upgrades.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
GreenwichTime

Astronaut Chris Hadfield tests a lunar rover that could be used on future Mars expeditions

Besides being an astronaut, Chris Hadfield is a celebrity. The engineer, musician and former Canadian Air Force pilot wowed us a few years ago with his rendition of David Bowie's “Space Oddity” from the International Space Station (ISS) . During his career at NASA he was part of two missions to space (STS-74 and STS75) and later spent more than four months on the ISS where he had enormous media exposure.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Private Ax-1 astronauts on SpaceX capsule to mint NFT artwork in space

The astronauts of the first-ever fully private crewed mission to the International Space Station will commemorate their groundbreaking flight with some digital artwork. The Ax-1 mission, which was organized by Houston company Axiom Space, launched on Friday (April 8) and arrived at the orbiting lab on Saturday morning (April 9). The mission is flying on the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

SpaceX and Northrop Grumman join forces to service the ISS through 2026

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin made headlines around the world when he stated that the U.S. would have to use “broomsticks” to fly into space since Russia would no longer make its rocket engines available to the U.S. companies. And although NASA Administrator Bill Nelson played down the comments at the time, there is no doubt that traveling to space may soon become more complicated.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

New launch date for Axiom, the private ISS trip, caps a hectic week for space exploration

A private company will be sending a mission to the International Space Station for the first time. At least, it will eventually. On Friday, the company behind the project announced another delay. Startup Axiom Space and launch partner SpaceX "are now targeting no earlier than April 3" to launch the mission. The launch was initially slated for last October.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

NASA Artemis I Moon Mission's Final Major Test Delayed Once Again

Over the last few days, NASA has battled sudden, unexpected technical issues surrounding the Artemis I moon mission, a trailblazing endeavor to bring humanity back to the lunar surface. Since Friday, the agency has been trying to get through a crucial testing sequence called the "wet dress rehearsal." It's pretty...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

Russian Cosmonauts Set For Friday Launch To International Space Station

Three Russian cosmonauts were due for launch on Friday to the International Space Station (ISS), continuing a two-decade-plus shared Russian-U.S. presence aboard the orbiting outpost despite heightened terrestrial tensions between Moscow and Washington. The Soyuz spacecraft carrying the new cosmonaut team was set for lift-off at 1555 GMT (11:55 a.m....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
