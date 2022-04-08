Axiom's mission to ISS sets stage for private space station

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin made headlines around the world when he stated that the U.S. would have to use “broomsticks” to fly into space since Russia would no longer make its rocket engines available to the U.S. companies. And although NASA Administrator Bill Nelson played down the comments at the time, there is no doubt that traveling to space may soon become more complicated.

