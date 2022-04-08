ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lytle, TX

Lytle OAP Advances to Regionals!!!

By admin
devinenews.com
 2 days ago

Lytle’s One-Act play competed Friday, April 1st for Area. Their play, These...

devinenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Como-Pickton Students Advance To Bi-District With OAP Performance

The Como-Pickton Eagles represented the district well in the One Act Play contest last week. Not only did the play advance from District to Bi-District Competition, but six students received individual recognition for their contributions to the play. Receiving All-Star Cast accolades were Makayla Hall, Baylee Bowen and Danica Wiggins....
PICKTON, TX
KSST Radio

SSHS Advancing To Area OAP Contest

Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Theatre troupe is advancing to the Area One Act Play Contest with their performance of “Peter and the Starcatcher.” Four students’ contributions during the schools’ performance at the Bi-District OAP Contest held earlier this week in Whitehouse garnered individual recognition as well.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
The Daily Astorian

Gymnastics: Infinity team second at state

Athletes from Astoria's Infinity Gymnastics had a big weekend recently in the Oregon Xcel state championships, held April 2 and April 3 at The Athletic Edge on the state fairgrounds in Salem. In team awards, Infinity's Bronze squad took third place in their division, behind Silverton Gymnastics and Westside. Individually,...
Black Hills Pioneer

Area athletes compete at Queen City track and field meet

SPEARFISH — Area athletes enjoyed a good start to the Queen City Classic track meet held Friday at Lyle Hare Stadium. Entries from Spearfish, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown each won one event as of press time Friday afternoon, when 12 events were complete. Peyton VanDeest of Spearfish claimed...
SPEARFISH, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lytle, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Lytle, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
Daily Leader

The Daily Leader’s 2022 All-Area Girls Basketball Team

Versatile, skilled, composed — the superlatives pile up when describing how Kara Beth Addison plays the game of basketball for West Lincoln. A 5-foot-11 junior point guard, Addison averaged 17.2 points per game for a WL team that finished 20-9 and were MHSAA 2A semifinalists this season. She also averaged 6.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game for coach Alissa Adams. A three-time Daily Leader All-Area selection, Addison was named MVP of Region 7-2A this season as she led the Bears to a fifth straight division title.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
Akron Beacon Journal

Nordonia track runs with loaded field at Knight Relays

Against some strong competition, the annual Knight Relays had plenty of successful performances Saturday at Boliantz Stadium. Nordonia co-head coaches Ron Gura and Mike Martin were pleased with the early season results and look for continued improvement. The Knight girls tied for third-place out of 13 schools with 55 points.
MACEDONIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Act Play
The Daily Telegram

Local girls track teams ready for strong season

It should be a banner year in Lenawee County as more than a dozen state qualifiers from last year are back, including one state champion. Morenci has several returning athletes from its runner-up finish at the MITCA state meet. Madison has a big team as it tries to continue its long streak of Tri-County Conference success. Addison, Onsted, and Tecumseh also return multiple state qualifiers.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
East Oregonian

Local roundup: Riverside rallies to hand Irrigon EOL loss

IRRIGON — Riley Lantis went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, and the Riverside pitching crew struck out nine in handing Irrigon an Eastern Oregon League loss on Friday, April 8. “I’m extremely proud of how our guys played,” Riverside coach Tyler Davis said. “We have a lot of younger players who contributed a lot toward our win. Tyler Thomas was great defensively behind the plate, and Riley Lantis made some great defensive plays.”
IRRIGON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy