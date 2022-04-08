ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Championship: Steven Finn haul gives Sussex edge over Nottinghamshire

Cover picture for the articleLV= County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two):. Sussex 375: Clark 100, Orr 68; Patterson-White 5-84 Nottinghamshire 214-5: Mullaney 79*, James 63; Finn 3-41 Sussex (5 pts) lead Notts (3 pts) by 161 runs. Steven Finn rolled back the years on his Sussex debut...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haseeb Hameed
Person
Lyndon James
Person
Steven Mullaney
BBC

Russian ambassador no longer welcome, says Edinburgh council leader

The Russian ambassador to the UK has been told by Edinburgh's council leader that his country's consulate is no longer welcome in Scotland's capital. Councillors made the decision to send a letter announcing the decision to Andrei Kelin in London. It said it would sever all engagement with the Russian...
POLITICS
BBC

Daniel Laskos: Four detained for life for murdering boy aged 16

Three young men and a 16-year-old boy have been detained with life sentences for the murder of a 16-year-old who was stabbed in the neck during a "terrifying" attack in east London. Rakeem Green-Matthews, Joshua Kerr and Callum Hands, then aged 19, and a 16-year-old who cannot be named due...
PUBLIC SAFETY
