Will Smith banned from Academy Awards for a decade

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
Winning an Academy Award is the highlight in the career of an actor, director or screenwriter, and Sunday night’s ceremony will be no exception. But in the 93-year history of the award, three people have refused the Oscar after winning it. Two actors and one screenwriter have told the...
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air became king of the Oscars. Will Smith was nominated for two of the biggest honors at the 93rd Academy Awards -- Best Actor and Best Picture -- as the star and producer of...
Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
Samuel L. Jackson has not appeared on Saturday Night Live in a decade, since he cursed live on air once. During a stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, the living legend jokingly put all the blame for the snafu on Kenan Thompson's shoulders. After appearing on Ellen, Jackson received an honorary Oscar for his career.
Will Smith's upcoming blockbusters could be put on ice following his attack on Chris Rock at last weekend’s Oscars ceremony. Work on the fourth instalment of the Bad Boys film franchise has been halted by Sony following the fracas, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film would have seen...
With 1 million copies of his new memoir Will sold, a new hit show on Peacock (Bel-Air) and a 2022 Oscar nomination under his belt for his role in King Richard, the year officially belongs to Hollywood actor, film producer and new author Will Smith. We'll be rooting for Smith...
Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
Ricky Gervais has responded to the Academy’s 10-year ban on Will Smith’s attendance at future Oscars ceremonies.The Academy convened today (8 April) to decide on the consequences Smith would face for slapping Rock on stage at last month’s ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.Shortly after the decision was made public, Gervais reshared news of Smith’s punishment on Twitter with the caption: “Hopefully, he’ll only do 6 years with good behaviour.”Gervais has been a reasonably prominent voice among celebrities in the aftermath of the Smith-Rock incident.He had previously commented on the events in...
Awards season continued on Sunday across the Atlantic with the 75th British Academy of Film Awards (BAFTAs). This year, the ceremony was held in person at London’s Royal Albert Hall in the U.K. Dune won five trophies, and The Power of the Dog took home the coveted Best Film...
Actor Michael B. Jordan sent the internet into an uproar when a picture that girlfriend Lori Harvey posted to her Instagram began making rounds online. Stepping out for date night, the model posted the pics to show off her chic spring outfit, however it was Jordan’s look that caught everyone’s attention for sporting a clean shaved face.
Jada Pinkett Smith flew solo Saturday night ... her first public appearance since her husband whacked Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jade showed up to support her pals, "Grey's Anatomy" creator and EP Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen for a gala celebrating the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in L.A.
Mark Wahlberg reigns in Hollywood as one of its most prominent actors, starring alongside Marvel star Tom Holland for his first 2022 film, “Uncharted,” soon to be followed by “Father Stu” on April 13th. That said, the film icon now thinks he’ll leave Hollywood “sooner rather than later” in pursuit of more “meaningful content.”
Beyoncé is among the newly announced group of artists who will perform at the 2022 Oscars. The Academy announced Tuesday that the award-winning singer will deliver a performance of her Oscar-nominated song, "Be Alive," from "King Richard" during the telecast. The other artists on the star-studded list of performers...
Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett-Smith was going for gold on Saturday evening for the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles. Founded by “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes, the new center includes a dance academy named for actress Debbie Allen and a fly aerial studio named for Smith’s children, Jaden and Willow Smith.
The “Matrix” actress made a glamorous entrance in a sweeping gold gown. The strapless number featured a slim-fitting bodice, as well as a wide flared skirt. The piece’s sparkling fabric gave it full allover glamour, further accentuated by Smith’s matching drop...
While the red carpet has been rolled back up for another year, there's still ample opportunity to catch up on last night's glitz and glamour (and fallout) of the Oscars. Watch back every last star-gazing second, and see the tuxes and ballgowns in full, with our guide below on how to watch the 2022 Oscars online and stream The 94th Academy Awards - including the best free options!
The Oscars 2022 are almost here – and it's sure to be one for the books. There's already been quite a bit of controversy around the ceremony, namely because of the Academy's decision to cut eight categories from the live broadcast. They also introduced the Oscars Fan Favorite award, which allows Twitter users to vote for any film released in 2021 that's eligible for an Academy Award – the winner of which will be announced live. People were also baffled to learn that the list of presenters included rapper DJ Khaled and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk – but that West Side Story's leading lady Rachel Zegler wasn't even (initially) extended an invite.
The most glamorous night of the year is here! The Oscars serve up the best red carpet fashion in the world and Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst dressed stars at the 2022 ceremony. First up? We're not entirely sure what's happening here, but we don't like it. Maggie Gyllenhaal arrived at the Academy Awards in this structured Schiaparelli design, which featured bizarre gold embellishments that looked like coat hooks.
52-year-old Ice Cube has found himself in some hot water with a handful of Twitter users. Earlier this weekend, it seems that the internet rediscovered an eyebrow-raising reality series from 2006 by the name of Black. White. that was executive produced by the former NWA rapper. "What's it like to...
Since the slap that shook the world happened at the Oscar ceremony on March 27, The Academy has been reeling, back-peddling, fumbling and bumbling their way through some kind of reaction. Feeling under pressure for there to be a consequence for Will Smith, who slapped Chris Rock on stage while he was presenting an award, The Academy have now made a decision.
Comments / 0