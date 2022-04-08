ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith banned from Academy Awards for a decade

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLYWOOD- According to published reports the motion picture academy has...

Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
WOKV

Oscars: Here are the 3 people who declined an Academy Award

Winning an Academy Award is the highlight in the career of an actor, director or screenwriter, and Sunday night’s ceremony will be no exception. But in the 93-year history of the award, three people have refused the Oscar after winning it. Two actors and one screenwriter have told the...
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
Will Smith
Chris Rock
Popculture

Samuel L. Jackson Reveals Who Got Him Banned From 'Saturday Night Live'

Samuel L. Jackson has not appeared on Saturday Night Live in a decade, since he cursed live on air once. During a stop on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday, the living legend jokingly put all the blame for the snafu on Kenan Thompson's shoulders. After appearing on Ellen, Jackson received an honorary Oscar for his career.
Popculture

Sandra Bullock's Ex Jesse James Announces Engagement to Former Adult Film Star

Jesse James is about to become a husband for the fifth time. The West Coast Choppers founder is engaged to former adult star, Bonnie Rotten. The automotive mechanic's new fiancée announced the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 6. "I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you," the 28-year-old wrote in part. "The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can't wait for the rest of our awesome lives together. I've never met anyone who understands me more than you."
The Independent

Ricky Gervais on Will Smith’s 10-year Oscars ban: ‘Hopefully, he’ll only do six years with good behaviour’

Ricky Gervais has responded to the Academy’s 10-year ban on Will Smith’s attendance at future Oscars ceremonies.The Academy convened today (8 April) to decide on the consequences Smith would face for slapping Rock on stage at last month’s ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.Shortly after the decision was made public, Gervais reshared news of Smith’s punishment on Twitter with the caption: “Hopefully, he’ll only do 6 years with good behaviour.”Gervais has been a reasonably prominent voice among celebrities in the aftermath of the Smith-Rock incident.He had previously commented on the events in...
TMZ.com

Jada Pinkett Smith Makes First Public Appearance Since Will Smith Slap

Jada Pinkett Smith flew solo Saturday night ... her first public appearance since her husband whacked Chris Rock at the Oscars. Jade showed up to support her pals, "Grey's Anatomy" creator and EP Shonda Rhimes and Debbie Allen for a gala celebrating the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in L.A.
Footwear News

Jada Pinkett-Smith Glitters in Sparkly Gown and Gold Wedges for Shonda Rhimes’ Arts Center Opening

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett-Smith was going for gold on Saturday evening for the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in Los Angeles. Founded by “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes, the new center includes a dance academy named for actress Debbie Allen and a fly aerial studio named for Smith’s children, Jaden and Willow Smith. The “Matrix” actress made a glamorous entrance in a sweeping gold gown. The strapless number featured a slim-fitting bodice, as well as a wide flared skirt. The piece’s sparkling fabric gave it full allover glamour, further accentuated by Smith’s matching drop...
TechRadar

How to watch Oscars 2022: live stream 94th Academy Awards from anywhere

While the red carpet has been rolled back up for another year, there's still ample opportunity to catch up on last night's glitz and glamour (and fallout) of the Oscars. Watch back every last star-gazing second, and see the tuxes and ballgowns in full, with our guide below on how to watch the 2022 Oscars online and stream The 94th Academy Awards - including the best free options!
GamesRadar+

Oscars 2022: When is it? Who’s nominated? Your biggest pre-Academy Awards questions answered

The Oscars 2022 are almost here – and it's sure to be one for the books. There's already been quite a bit of controversy around the ceremony, namely because of the Academy's decision to cut eight categories from the live broadcast. They also introduced the Oscars Fan Favorite award, which allows Twitter users to vote for any film released in 2021 that's eligible for an Academy Award – the winner of which will be announced live. People were also baffled to learn that the list of presenters included rapper DJ Khaled and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk – but that West Side Story's leading lady Rachel Zegler wasn't even (initially) extended an invite.
wonderwall.com

Coat rack couture? Maggie Gyllenhaal's dress featured golden hooks, plus more fashion hits and misses from the 2022 Academy Awards

The most glamorous night of the year is here! The Oscars serve up the best red carpet fashion in the world and Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst dressed stars at the 2022 ceremony. First up? We're not entirely sure what's happening here, but we don't like it. Maggie Gyllenhaal arrived at the Academy Awards in this structured Schiaparelli design, which featured bizarre gold embellishments that looked like coat hooks.
thedigitalfix.com

Will Smith banned from the Oscars for ten years

Since the slap that shook the world happened at the Oscar ceremony on March 27, The Academy has been reeling, back-peddling, fumbling and bumbling their way through some kind of reaction. Feeling under pressure for there to be a consequence for Will Smith, who slapped Chris Rock on stage while he was presenting an award, The Academy have now made a decision.
