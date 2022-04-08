Will Smith banned from Academy Awards for a decade

The Oscars 2022 are almost here – and it's sure to be one for the books. There's already been quite a bit of controversy around the ceremony, namely because of the Academy's decision to cut eight categories from the live broadcast. They also introduced the Oscars Fan Favorite award, which allows Twitter users to vote for any film released in 2021 that's eligible for an Academy Award – the winner of which will be announced live. People were also baffled to learn that the list of presenters included rapper DJ Khaled and skateboarding legend Tony Hawk – but that West Side Story's leading lady Rachel Zegler wasn't even (initially) extended an invite.

