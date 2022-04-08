ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, TX

Marshall police release video of ‘persons of interest’ in fatal shooting

By Christa Swanson
KTAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police are hoping surveillance video released Friday will help them identify two “persons of interest” in a shooting earlier in the week that killed a 20-year-old Marshall man. The video, shared...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

