Richmond, VA

How much have Virginians saved at the pump after Biden’s gas plan?

By Ivy Tan
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Vacationers approaching the last weekend of Spring Break can expect some good news while they’re returning home and traveling on the roads. The average gas price in Virginia has gone down by at least five cents since last week.

Here are the five states with the highest gas prices Tuesday

When President Joe Biden announced two weeks ago that he was tapping 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, average U.S. gas prices dropped by six cents per gallon the following week.

In Richmond, average gas prices dropped by almost seven cents. Read on to see the breakdown of gas prices in Virginia for this week and how the current cost of gas compares from region to region.

Virginia by the numbers

  • Current avg. price: $4.01
  • Last week’s avg. price: $4.06
  • Week change: -$0.05
  • Gas tax: $0.16 per gallon (#48 highest among all states)
  • Historical expensive gas price: $4.26 (3/11/22)

Metros with the lowest in average gas price

  1. Roanoake
    —Current avg. current price: $3.936
    —Last week’s avg. price: $4.005
    —Week change: -$0.07
  2. Lynchburg
    —Current avg. current price: $3.946
    —Last week’s avg. price: $4.004
    —Week change: -$0.06
  3. Bristol-Scott-Washington
    —Current avg. current price: $3.948
    —Last week’s avg. price: $4.023
    —Week change: -$0.08
  4. Fredericksburg
    —Current avg. current price: $3.969
    —Last week’s avg. price: $3.999
    —Week change: -$0.03
  5. Richmond-Petersburg
    —Current avg. current price: $3.987
    —Last week’s avg. price: $4.053
    —Week change: -$0.07
  6. Winchester
    —Current avg. current price: $4.008
    —Last week’s avg. price: $4.068
    —Week change: -$0.06
  7. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News
    —Current avg. current price: $4.009
    —Last week’s avg. price: $4.098
    —Week change: -$0.09
  8. Staunton-Waynesboro
    —Current avg. current price: $4.026
    —Last week’s avg. price: $4.105
    —Week change: -$0.08
  9. Charlottesville
    —Current avg. current price: $4.033
    —Last week’s avg. price: $4.133
    —Week change: -$0.10
  10. Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford
    —Current avg. current price: $4.088
    —Last week’s avg. price: $4.156
    —Week change: -$0.07
  11. Washington, DC, (VA Only)
    —Current avg. current price: $4.102
    —Last week’s avg. price: $4.165
    —Week change: -$0.06
  12. Harrisonburg
    —Current avg. current price: $4.114
    —Last week’s avg. price: $4.162
    —Week change: -$0.05

Metros with the top drops in average gas price

  1. Charlottesville: -2.41%
  2. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: -2.17%
  3. Bristol-Scott-Washington: -1.86%
  4. Roanoke: -1.72%
  5. Richmond-Petersburg: -1.63%

Average week change prices rounded up. Statistics on gas prices in Virginia were compiled using data from AAA . Gas prices are as of April 8, 2022.

Comments / 9

Mark
2d ago

what plan? They couldn't plan a one car funeral. Their idiot's. Adults in charge I know 5th grader's with better economic skills.

Reply
13
Erick Wilkinson
2d ago

Wish I was saving what I paid a year and haft ago you know when we had a President who cared about the people

Reply
7
Haden Hall
2d ago

TRUMP fills up our reserve tanks for basically free, Biden takes from it and saves us 6 cents wow. Pure geniuses. Common sense is gone.Lets go Brandon. whoooooo yeah

Reply
2
