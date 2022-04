Spencer Knight will start in goal for the Florida Panthers on Saturday, the Panthers website reports. Knight has been the best goaltender for the Panthers of late, and he has won five of his past six outings, only allowing 12 goals on 128 shots. Sergei Bobrovsky is the starting goaltender for the team, but he has struggled of late, permitting Knight to make his presence felt once again. Knight replaced Bobrovsky in net for the Panthers during the playoffs last season.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO