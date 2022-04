The Duchess of Cornwall has presented the trophy to the owner of Grand National winning horse Noble Yeats.Camilla was at Aintree on Saturday as crowds returned to the racecourse to watch the steeplechase for the first time since 2019.Some racegoers shouted hello as the duchess arrived at the course, wearing a green coat, brown boots, black leather gloves and a fur-rimmed hat.She met chairman of Aintree racecourse Nigel Wrigley and the Jockey Club North West regional director Dickon White and watched the race from hospitality.After seeing jockeys and horses in the parade ring, Camilla watched the Grand National from the...

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO