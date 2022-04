The Sarasota Opera will pay tribute to maestro Victor DeRenzi for the 40th anniversary of his professional life on March 26. The showcase, a Jubilee Concert of arias and memories of his career, will feature soprano Anna Mandina, mezzo-soprano Lisa Chavez, tenor Jonathan Burton, baritone Joshua Benaim, and bass Kevin Short. Additionally, many former members of the company and some celebrities who have performed in operatic companies from many countries worldwide will also take the stage in the celebration.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 26 DAYS AGO