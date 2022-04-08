ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kathryn Hays, ‘As the World Turns’ and ‘Star Trek’ actress, dead at 87

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
FAIRFIELD, Ct. — Actress Kathryn Hays, best known for her portrayal of Kim Sullivan Hughes on “As the World Turns” for nearly four decades died March 25 in Fairfield, Connecticut, at the age of 87.

The Connecticut Post announced Hays’ passing on Friday.

A cause of death has not been released.

Don Hastings, who played Hays’ onscreen husband on the soap opera, issued the following statement, obtained by People magazine:

“Our relationship as Bob and Kim was as close as Kathryn and my relationship, except we were not married,” Hastings, 88, said. “We were more like brother and sister, and we were great friends. Our biggest squabble was that she always wanted to rehearse, and I wanted to take a nap. This is a huge loss to all who knew her.”

In addition to her 38-year “ATWT” run, Hays also appeared as Gem in the original “Star Trek” episode “The Empath”; wowed Broadway with her turns in “Ladybug, Ladybug,” “The Irregular Verb To Love” and “Hot September”; and made guest appearances on more than 40 TV shows, from “Dr. Kildare” to “Law & Order,” according to her obituary.

Born in Princeton, Illinois, Hays began her professional acting career in the early 1960s with appearances on such series as “Hawaiian Eye,” “Surfside 6,” “Naked City” and “Route 66,” Deadline reported.

“Think Donna Reed in ‘It’s A Wonderful Life,’ with a bit of Bette Davis thrown in for good measure. Her family and friends knew her as a source of love and laughter. Raucous laughter, much of the time, because she had a spot-on sense of humor,” Hays’ obituary stated.

According to People, Hays is survived by daughter and son-in-law Sherri and Bob Mancusi; three grandchildren: Kate, Cameron and Garrett Wells; and a great-grandson, Jack.

Kathryn Hays through the years Veteran actor Kathryn Hays reminisces about her 36 years on CBS's soap opera "As the World Turns," during a break in taping an upcoming episode at JC Studios in New York, Monday, June 14, 2010. Hays died March 25, 2022, in Fairfield, Connecticut, at the age of 87 AP Photo/Kathy Willens) (Kathy Willens/AP)

