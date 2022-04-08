Clark American Legion Auxiliary to host Steak Dinner Fundraiser

The Irish Restaurant Company, operators of Galway Bay Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar in downtown Annapolis, Brian Boru Irish Pub in Severna Park, Killarney House Irish Restaurant & Pub in Davidsonville, and Pirates Cove Restaurant & Dock Bar in Galesville, have announced one final push this month to raise money for Ukrainian refugees displaced by the Russian Invasion. The IRC will host fundraising dinners at each location on Wednesday, March 30th, offering a three-course meal for $25. A $10 donation from each meal purchased will go directly to Hand To Hand, an organization seeking to provide 50 euros per month to four refugees and their host families in and around the village of Bohunice, Slovakia.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 16 DAYS AGO