Clark, NJ

Clark American Legion Auxiliary to host Steak Dinner Fundraiser

 2 days ago

The Clark American Legion Auxiliary Unit 328, located on Westfield Ave., will host its first fundraiser of 2022 on April 23 starting at 6 p.m. A mere $20 is all you need to enjoy a grilled steak, potato and salad dinner, dessert included. A...

hiphopnc.com

American Legion Hosts Special Event Offering Veterans Benefits Assistance

Navigating the complex world of veteran services can be overwhelming for many veterans and their families. That’s why the Wake County Veterans Services Office is helping spread the word about the efforts of The Cary American Legion to bring in-person, one-on-one help to the area. Post 67 has organized a special three-day event March 17-19. This free event at the Herbert Young Community Center in Cary will allow veterans or their family members to talk with a representative from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) to help with:
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Payson Roundup

American Legion plans St. Patrick’s event

The Payson American Legion Post #147 invites the community to participate in a St. Patrick’s Day Dinner and Fundraiser. It is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 17 at Tiny’s Family Restaurant, 600 E. Highway 260. The event is open to veterans, families of veterans and...
PAYSON, AZ
City
Clark, NJ
Lima News

VFW Post 1275 Auxiliary hosts broasted pork chop dinner

LIMA — VFW Post 1275 Auxiliary will be hosting a broasted pork chop dinner starting at 5 p.m. Friday, March 25 at the post, 124 E. Elm St., Lima. Sides will be potatoes, veggies, salad, a roll, as well as a dessert. Carryouts are available. All proceeds go to benefit local Veterans. The cost is $10 per dinner.
LIMA, OH
Beaverton Valley Times

LifeChange, Tigard Rotary host African dinner fundraiser April 9

Women at Beaverton's LifeChange Center will cook traditional East African recipes for the April 9 event. The LifeChange Center in Beaverton partnered with the Tigard Breakfast Rotary Club and the Harambee Centre to teach its residents about Kenyan culture and cooking and host a dinner on Saturday, April 9. The LifeChange Center for Women and Children, one of two centers run by the local nonprofit Union Gospel Mission, is a faith-based, transitional recovery community. The center aims to help its residents "heal from past traumas" and "break free" of addiction, abuse and homelessness. The Rotary Club partnered with LifeChange late...
BEAVERTON, OR
Eye On Annapolis

Fundraising Dinners for Ukraine Next Wednesday

The Irish Restaurant Company, operators of Galway Bay Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar in downtown Annapolis, Brian Boru Irish Pub in Severna Park, Killarney House Irish Restaurant & Pub in Davidsonville, and Pirates Cove Restaurant & Dock Bar in Galesville, have announced one final push this month to raise money for Ukrainian refugees displaced by the Russian Invasion. The IRC will host fundraising dinners at each location on Wednesday, March 30th, offering a three-course meal for $25. A $10 donation from each meal purchased will go directly to Hand To Hand, an organization seeking to provide 50 euros per month to four refugees and their host families in and around the village of Bohunice, Slovakia.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
KNSS Radio

Marking Vietnam Veterans' Day

Hour 2 - Tuesday marks the event and the 40th anniversary of the groundbreaking at the Vietnam War Memorial. Local and national news and sports on Steve an Ted in the Morning.
WILX-TV

Vietnam-era helicopter on display at Holt American Legion

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not often you get to see Vietnam memorabilia, but a local community has just put one such piece of history on display, and it’s sure to be a draw. A veteran’s group in Holt recently acquired a helicopter that was used during the...
HOLT, MI
