FuboTV Exec Chairman Edgar Bronfman Jr.'s Pay Dips to $19.3M in 2021

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
FuboTV executive chairman Edgar Bronfman Jr. made $19.3 million in overall pay in 2021, compared to $21.7 million in 2020, according to the company’s proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

Bronfman Jr., as both a direct investor as well as an investor in fuboTV through Waverley Capital, a venture capital group he co-founded in 2017, joined the video streaming service when it merged with Facebank Group , a developer of technology IP, in April 2020.

He received base retainer fees of $95,000 in 2021, against $84,098 a year-earlier, to advise FuboTV, in part as it sought a market listing. Bronfman Jr. also received $19.2 million in option awards last year, compared to $20.8 million in option awards in 2020.

Bronfman Jr. is the former chairman and CEO of Warner Music. He also helped steer his then family-controlled Seagram business into the entertainment business in the 1990s.

Seagram took over MCA Inc., with its big movie, music and theme park businesses, in 1995, and Bronfman Jr. became an executive with Vivendi after the 2000 deal. He later served as chairman and CEO of Warner Music Group, and stepped down from the board of directors in May 2013.

FuboTV also revealed in the SEC filing that CEO David Gandler received total compensation of $6.48 million in 2021, compared to $21.6 million in total pay for 2020. Gandler’s main compensation came from option awards, which came to $5.4 million in 2021, against $20.9 million in 2020.

And Gandler received a base salary of $520,833 in 2021 and a bonus of $500,000. That compares with a base salary of $470,000 and a bonus of $265,068 in 2020.

