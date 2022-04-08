Law students celebrate Judge Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation
As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed, shattering the law’s highest glass ceiling, less than ten...www.nbcnews.com
As Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed, shattering the law’s highest glass ceiling, less than ten...www.nbcnews.com
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2