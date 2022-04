A 90-day program in Spartanburg that employs individuals who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability is about to graduate its second cohort. The Litter Hero Program employs up to four people to work as a litter crew for the Spartanburg Opportunity Center. The group works 25 hours a week and makes $12 an hour picking up trash around Spartanburg. Participants are given one hour of weekly case management and life skills training to help them find permanent employment upon graduation.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 27 DAYS AGO