Mint Hill, NC

Pizza restaurant in Mint Hill closing after 24 years this weekend

By Lindsay Clein
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Another restaurant is closing its doors, after 24 years of serving the community. Pizza Spiga in Mint Hill will open and close its doors for the final time this Sunday, April 10.

The owner tells us his lease wasn’t renewed.

“So, we are closing after 24 years on our anniversary,” said Pizza Spiga Italian Restaurant Owner Philip Randazzo.

Over the last 24 years, the restaurant on Matthews-Mint Hill Road has become more than just a place to buy a pizza. The customers who go there are like family.

“We’re going to miss our customers,” Randazzo said.  “Some are still coming after 24 years.  We’ve seen their children, their children’s children.  It’s going to be sad.”

Since 1988, when the first lease on this space was signed, the taste of Italian food has brought people from across the area.

“When I first came here, there was hardly anything in Mint Hill,” said Randazzo. “Our customers used to come from far away.”

Hoping to sign on for another ten years, the leasing company informed the business it has different plans for the building.

“Oh, my goodness,” said Randazzo.  “I was mad, I couldn’t believe it— after 24 years.  Well, this last year they let me know. I was upset. Needless to say, I was just upset. I didn’t expect that at all— I mean totally unexpected.”

The restaurant will actually be merging with New York Pizza and Pasta, about 15 minutes down the road.

“We are basically merging the two restaurants,” Randazzo said.  “So, we are combining our two staffs together so we will have a full staff for the first time in many years.”

While the closure marks the end of an era for Pizza Spiga, it will be the beginning of a new one.

“I’m sad I’m leaving new customers, but we aren’t far,” Randazzo said.  “They can take a short drive and come visit us. It’s going to be great, so please come see us.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

