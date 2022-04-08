ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Casey’s location opens in North Topeka

By Matthew Self
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The gas station and convenience chain Casey’s has opened a new location in North Topeka, serving up a variety of food, such as pizza and sandwiches.

The new location opened at 2133 N. Kansas Ave. and has pickup options only. Delivery is currently not supported. Its menu includes a variety of pizza options, subs, burgers, wraps and appetizers and sides. To place an order, call the store at 785-232-8290.

Heartland Motorsports Park lawsuit dismissed by Shawnee County District Court

The store is open from Monday through Sunday from 4 a.m. to midnight. In-store pickup is available Monday through Sunday from 4 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Curbside pickup is available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This is the fourth Casey’s to open in Topeka. To see their website and menu options, go here .

