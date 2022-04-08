ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA sheriffs inadvertently free the man suspected of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker

By Vanessa Romo
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker in a botched pet-robbery last year inadvertently was released from jail on Wednesday and remains on the loose, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told NPR. James Howard Jackson was in custody on charges of attempted murder in connection with...

