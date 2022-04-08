LA sheriffs inadvertently free the man suspected of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker

VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) — Police now say they’ve identified a man who was believed to be a police impersonator as an employee of Alcohol Beverage Control. (credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department) Victorville police on Friday had asked for the public’s help to identify an alleged police impersonator who visited Joe’s Liquor, 16137 Green Tree Boulevard in Victorville, at about 8 p.m. Wednesday. The store’s personnel told police the man came in and put on a necklace with a badge resembling a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department badge and identified himself as a police officer with the city. The man told the store workers he was there to check on the store’s business license. While talking about the city changing their business license, the man walked behind the counter asking about weapons in the store. He was last seen leaving the area on foot, authorities said. On Saturday, authorities said the man was no longer believed to be a police impersonator. “Investigators continued their investigation and identified the subject in the picture as a legitimate employee of Alcohol Beverage Control who was performing official business at the location,” a statement from Victorville Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 28 DAYS AGO