Inaugural WV Paranormal Tourism Conference comes to Beckley

By Rivers Upchurch
 2 days ago

Beckley, WV (WVNS) – Are you a Bigfoot believer? A Mothman truther? Have you ever seen a UFO?

If so, or if you’re just interested in Bigfoot, Mothman, or any other unexplained phenomena, you need to check out the first ever West Virginia Paranormal Tourism Convention, which starts Saturday, April 9.

Whether you want to hear from people with firsthand experiences, or sign up for a tour of one of West Virginia’s many haunted attractions, the convention has something for everyone.

“The paranormal is not paranormal. It’s normal. And that’s our job. We normalize the paranormal,” said Ron Lanham of Wild and Weird West Virginia. “That was our mission statement from day one and we’ve been hard at that for years now.”

“Everyone’s had an experience. Everyone’s had a ghost story, everyone’s had a UFO sighting. I’m guaranteeing you the audience has had this. And it’s not weird, it really isn’t,” said Lanham.

The convention takes place in the afternoon on April 9 at the Raleigh Playhouse and theatre in uptown Beckley and is hosted by Scott Worley of Haunted Beckley.

