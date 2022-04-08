ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Events of the Week: ‘The Kardashians,’ ‘Ambulance’ and More

By Kirsten Chuba
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including red carpets for The Kardashians , Ambulance , Better Call Saul and Clive Davis ’ 90th birthday celebration.

Ambulance L.A. premiere

Stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González joined director Michael Bay at the Los Angeles premiere of their action flick Ambulance on Monday at the Academy Museum, where Jason Momoa also showed his support.

Universal Studio Group’s Emmy Contenders Luncheon

Talent mixed and mingled Tuesday inside West Hollywood’s Soulmate as a pre-awards catch up session. Representing this year’s Emmy contenders were the likes of Ana Gasteyer ( American Auto ), Bobby Moynihan ( Mr. Mayor ), Chris Sheridan (co-showrunner, Resident Alien ), Christian Slater ( Dr. Death ), Elle Fanning ( The Girl From Plainville ), Jabari Banks ( Bel-Air ), Jessica Biel ( Candy ), John Cameron Mitchell ( Joe vs. Carole ), Joshua Jackson ( Dr. Death ), Liz Hannah (co-showrunner, The Girl From Plainville ), Melanie Lynskey ( Candy ), Morgan Cooper (producer, Bel-Air ), Nicole Byer ( Grand Crew ), Rick Glassman ( As We See It ), Robbie Pickering (showrunner, Gaslit ), Ryan Michelle Bathe ( The Endgame ), Shea Whigham ( Gaslit ) and the Hacks team of Lucia Aniello, Paul Downs and Jen Statsky. — Chris Gardner

The Duke special screening

Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society hosted a screening of The Duke at Tribeca Screening Room on Tuesday, with star Helen Mirren and guests Jennifer Beals, Lorraine Bracco, Padma Lakshmi and Kathleen Turner.

Clive Davis 90th birthday celebration

Clive Davis threw a star-studded birthday party at Casa Cipriani on Wednesday, with Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bernadette Peters, Barry Manilow, David Foster, Mark Ronson, Diane Warren, Jimmy Jam, Victor Garber, Erich Bergen, Gayle King, Katie Couric, Don Lemon, Clarence Avant and Ted Sarandos among those on the guest list.

Navalny NY premiere

Navalny , the Warner Bros. and CNN Films doc that investigates the assassination attempt against Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, premiered at the Walter Reade Theater Film at Lincoln Center on Wednesday.

The Kardashians L.A. premiere

Calabasas’ most famous family unveiled their new Hulu show with a premiere at Hollywood’s Goya Studios on Thursday, with Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kris Jenner walking the red carpet.

Better Call Saul season six premiere

AMC celebrated its hit show’s sixth and final season with a premiere at the Hollywood Legion Theater on Thursday with stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Giancarlo Esposito, Jonathan Banks and creator Vince Gilligan. Breaking Bad ‘s Aaron Paul also stopped by to show his support.

Outer Range premiere

Josh Brolin premiered his new Amazon Western drama series at Harmony Gold on Thursday, alongside costars Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor, Abbott Tamara Podemski, Joy Lewis Pullman Shaun Sipos and creator Brian Watkins.

Red Dress Collection concert

On Thursday, the American Heart Association threw its Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert in Los Angeles, with Kelly Rowland, Garcelle Beauvais, Elisabeth Rhöm, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Vivica A. Fox, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Star Jones, Gigi Gorgeous and Christina Milian among those taking part.

Operation Smile 10th Annual Celebrity Ski and Smile Challenge

Stars like Rebel Wilson, Henry Golding, Dionne Warwick, Evan Ross, Taylor Kinney, Michael Trevino, Andrew Zimmern and others made the trek to Park City, Utah, over the first weekend in April to attend the milestone fundraiser. Held at the St. Regis Deer Valley, the getaway featured event chairs Jennifer Salke of Amazon Studios (a longtime champion of the cause) and Brooke Burke, both of whom mingled with Operation Smile Co-founders Dr. Bill and Kathy Magee. The celeb athletes fueled up for the race with sweet treats by See’s Candies, bundled up in blankets by Barefoot Dreams and sipped cocktails by High West Distillery, Tito’s Vodka and Teremana Tequila. The evening culminated with a private dinner, smile auction and exclusive concert by the Dionne Warwick who gave a heartfelt performance of “What the World Needs Now.” — C.G.

Father Stu photo call

Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson, Teresa Ruiz, Jacki Weaver and writer-director Rosalind Ross stopped by The London Hotel in West Hollywood for a photo call on April 1 in promotion for their Columbia film.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 family event

Paramount hosted a blue carpet family event on its studio lot on Saturday in celebration of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 , with stars Jim Carrey, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Natasha Rothwell in attendance.

Women Write Now celebration and screening event

On March 26, Kevin Hart’s comedy brand Laugh Out Loud hosted a special event to honor the recipients of its inaugural comedic screenwriting fellowship, Women Write Now, at NeueHouse Hollywood. Guests in attendance included Gabrielle Dennis, Meagan Good, Bresha Webb, Amanda Seales and fellowship recipients Wilandrea Blair, Danielle Nicolet and Moni Oyedepo.

The Invisible Pilot L.A. special screening

HBO hosted a special screening of docuseries The Invisible Pilot at The London West Hollywood on March 29 with executive producers Ari Mark, Phil Lott, Todd Schulman, Craig Hodges and Jon Bryant Crawford.

Morbius Los Angeles fan event

Jared Leto stopped by a fan screening of his latest film Morbius on March 30 at the Cinemark Playa Vista and XD theater in Los Angeles.

What Goes Around Comes Around Grand Reopening

The luxury vintage shop toasted its remodel with a starry bash inside its new(ish) Soho flagship location. Shop founders Gerard Maione and Seth Weisser mixed and mingled with guests like Katie Holmes, Zazie Beetz, Thomas Doherty, Ellie Thumann, Lamakea Fox, Aweng, Lion Babe, Coco Baudelle and Georgina Burke. As the night wore on, guests migrated from Soho to the brand’s Wooster street location, which was transformed for late-night festivities courtesy of a disco ball, technicolor lights and a pizza truck for midnight snacks.

Rat In The Kitchen dinner event

TBS celebrated the premiere of Rat In The Kitchen with an intimate dinner event in Los Angeles on March 30, hosted by series co-stars Chef Ludo Lefebvre and comedian Natasha Leggero. The event, held at Lefebvre’s restaurant Petit Trois in Sherman Oaks, featured a themed cocktail hour, a three-course dinner and impromptu French 101 lessons with the two hosts.

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off L.A. premiere

Sam Jones’ Tony Hawk doc premiered in Santa Monica on March 30, where the skateboarding star presided over a live vert skating demo and screening of the HBO film.

Museum of the Moving Image’s Marvels of Media Awards

NYC’s Museum of the Moving Image celebrated its first Marvels of Media Awards, and coinciding exhibition opening, on March 31 with guests Jason Katims, Rick Glassman and execs Josh Sapan, Michael Barker and Cheryl Henson.

