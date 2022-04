COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d’Alene Police Department is pleased to offer a Citizen’s Police Academy starting on May 25, 2022. The goal of this program is to continue to build and strengthen the relationship between the department and the citizens of our community. We recognize the most valuable asset we have at the police department is the trust the citizens of our community place in us.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 20 DAYS AGO