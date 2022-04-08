Area Roundup: Apple Valley knocks off Hesperia in Mojave River League golf showdown

Tiger Woods’ return to action in Augusta, Georgia wasn’t the only thing buzzing in the golf world Thursday.

At least locally.

The Apple Valley golf team pulled off a 199-215 victory over Hesperia in a showdown between the two best teams in the Mojave River League.

The Sun Devils beat the Scorpions by 16 strokes after shooting a season-best as a team at Apple Valley Golf Course.

Both teams were unbeaten in three league meets, with Hesperia averaging 198 as a team. Apple Valley averaged 212, with its previous low score being 203.

“Hesperia has some great golfers so it was awesome to see our kids rise to the occasion and play some really solid golf. I’m very proud of them,” said Apple Valley head coach Andrew Robbins, a former standout golfer at Sultana.

Brady Fonville led the way for Apple Valley with a 37, while two of his teammates scored personal bests. Maddy Irvin and Cory Rose each shot a 38.

Dylan Kemple39 was fourth-best on the day.

“These kids have been putting in on their own time,” Robbins said. “I can’t even get them to go home after practice sometimes because they want to stay and work more. These kids are constantly working on their craft on weekends also.”

Meanwhile, Hesperia’s Luke Hallett shot a 41 to lead his team, followed by Brady McColm at 42.

Hesperia’s team score of 215 is the highest total of the season. The Scorpions entered with scores of 200 and tallied 197 twice in a week.

Like Robbins, Hesperia head coach Jeremy Topete said his young team is always looking to get better.

“The guys are not afraid to put in the work,” Topete said. “They are a close group that like each other and play as much as possible. Also, I have 2 amazing assistant coaches in Mike Franco and Jake Lynch and those guys know their stuff. We are also blessed to have a practice area on campus and our players are swinging before school and at lunch.”

Apple Valley (199)

Fonville 37, Irvin 38, Rose 38, Kemple 39, Salgado 47.

Hesperia (215)

Hallett 41, McColm 42, Kilkenny 43, Topete 44, Everett 45.

PREP BASEBALL

Silverado 6, Granite Hills 0

At Victorville, the Hawks blanked the Cougars for the second time this week.

Uriel Martin followed Tuesday’s no-hitter by Ian Wilson’s with a shutout of his own. Martin allowed three hits over seven innings and struck out for batters.

Wilson went 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs, and Logan Franz went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Silverado (6-11, 2-6 Desert Sky League) is off next week and returns to action April 19 against Adelanto.

Granite Hills 000 000 0 — 0 3 4

Silverado 021 030 x — 6 6 2

Sultana 10, Burroughs 8

At Ridgecrest, the Sultans scored six runs in the sixth inning and topped the Burros on the road Wednesday afternoon.

Geoffrey Rodrigues went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs; Josh Godinez went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs; and Nick Pierson went 2 for 4 with a run.

Sultana 022 006 0 — 10 12 1

Burroughs 000 052 1 — 8 10 3

PREP GOLF

Oak Hills 259, Burroughs 277

At Victorville, Nick Muro led all shooters at Spring Valley Lake Country Club on Thursday afternoon as the Bulldogs improved to 2-2 in Mojave River League action.

Muro shot a 42, followed by teammate Dominick Rivera’s 46.

The Bulldogs (5-2) are back in action Monday at Palmdale’s tournament at Crystalaire Country Club.

Oak Hills (259)

Muro 42, Rivera 46, Ontiveros 50, Plescia 59, Vicario 62.

Burroughs (277)

Baker 51, Villicana 52, Marvin 54, Houck 60, Neely 60.

Serrano 273, Sultana 318

At Hesperia, Bennett Castillo led all shooters with a 41 as the Diamondbacks topped the Sultans at Hesperia Country Club on Thursday.

Castillo finished with two birdies on the day.

Both teams are back in action Monday at Palmdale’s tournament at Crystalaire Country Club.

Serrano (273)

Castillo 41, Dunkin 51, Cantu 55, McKeand 62, Timgesdahl 64.

Sultana (318)

Ghan 56, Baker 57, Thomas 64, Pullen 64, Armenariz 77.

PREP SOFTBALL

Barstow 11, Adelanto 1

At Barstow, the Aztecs improved to 7-1 in Desert Sky League action with a victory over the Saints on Thursday afternoon.

Charley Peralta led Barstow’s offense by going 3 for 3 with three RBI; Mariah Rodriguez went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run; Annica Carrion went 3 for 3 with three runs; and Riley Purdy went 2 for 3 with three RBI and three runs.

For Adelanto, Alyssa Vasquez went 3 for 3 and Melissa Otero went 2 for 3.

Adelanto 000 100 — 1 8 2

Barstow 411 203 — 11 15 0

Silverado 7, Granite Hills 2

At Apple Valley, the Hawks scored three runs in the third inning and never looked back against the Cougars on Thursday.

Silverado (11-7, 6-2 Desert Sky League) is back in action against Jurupa Hills on April 14.

Silverado 003 101 2 — 7 14 0

Granite Hills 001 010 0 — 2 9 3

Oak Hills 9, Burroughs 3

At Ridgecrest, the Bulldogs remained unbeaten in Mojave River League action with a victory over the Burros on the road Wednesday afternoon.

Maddie Romo struck out 13 batters over five innings and went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI.

Hailey Corona went 2 for 4 with a solo home run and three RBI; and Daylin Hoenisch went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Oak Hills 201 401 1 — 9

Burroughs 200 000 1 — 3

Sultana 13, Serrano 3

At Hesperia, Maria Perez drove in five runs to lead the Sultans to a mercy-rule victory over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon.

Perez ended 2 for 3 with a three-run homer in the fifth inning. Hope Merrill went 2 for 3 with a walk and three runs, and Macy McDonald went 2 for 4 with two RBI.

For Serrano, Natalie Lowthers went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run; Brooklyn Fristrom went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run; and Alyssa Gracia went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run.

Serrano 011 010 x — 3 7 4

Sultana 211 063 x — 13 11 0

PREP BOYS TENNIS

Barstow 10, Silverado 8

At Barstow, the Aztecs topped the Hawks at home on Thursday afternoon.

Silverado’s Richard Dodd swept with three bagels, and Darren Gandy won two of three sets.

The Hawks (7-8, 7-4 Desert Sky League) travel to Granite Hills on April 14.

Silverado Singles

Dodd 6-0, 6-0, 6-0; Navidad 2-6, 5-6, 4-6; Gandy 6-2, 7-6, 2-6

Silverado Doubles

Hunter-Corsey 6-4, 2-6, 3-6; Richardson-Sauceda 4-6, 4-6, 6-0; Ortiz-Alvarez 1-6, 1-6, 6-0.

Daily Press reporter Jose Quintero may be reached at 760-951-6274 or JQuintero@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DP_JoseQ.