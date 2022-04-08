ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

BREAKING: Zach LaVine's Final Injury Status For Hornets-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Zach LaVine will play in Friday night's contest between the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Friday evening, and for the game they will have their star shooting guard Zach LaVine available.

The All-Star had been on the injury report (knee), but has been upgraded to available for the contest.

The former UCLA star's status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Bulls come into the game as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 45-35 record in 80 games played.

  KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career.
  CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks.

