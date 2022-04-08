ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Some Kinder chocolate products recalled for possible salmonella contamination

By Ashley Kaster, FOX 11 News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WLUK) -- Some Kinder chocolates have been recalled for possible salmonella contamination. The impacted products...

