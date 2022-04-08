ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lahaina, HI

Lahaina-based Chinese restaurant Fu Lin issued red "Closed" placard by Dept of Health after failing two health inspections

KITV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawaii Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch issued a red "Closed" placard to Fu...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 4

Related
KRQE News 13

Audit shows lack of NM restaurant health inspections

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new city audit of the Environmental Health Department says restaurants are not being inspected as they should be for potential health violations. Plus, some of these establishments haven’t even gotten the required licenses. The department says COVID played a big role in a lot of the problems. Environmental Health Department inspectors […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KHON2

DOH: 3 Legionnaires’ disease cases link to same hotel

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) confirmed another case of Legionnaires’ disease in a guest who stayed in Waikiki at The Grand Islander hotel. Officials said the non-Hawaii resident was diagnosed with the disease on April 2 and stayed at the hotel from March 18 to March 25. This amounts to the […]
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lahaina, HI
Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Restaurants
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Food & Drinks
Local
Hawaii Health
City
Lahaina, HI
State
Hawaii State
Concord News Journal

“We realized once that needle hit her arm, it was a one-way ticket to here,” woman died after developing vaccine-induced immune disease, husband speaks out

The number of new Covid-19 cases continues to decline in the last couple of weeks after America set new record high numbers on a daily basis in January driven by the Omicron, the most contagious variant since the pandemic began. Currently, United States has one of the best vaccination rates with more than 254 million people vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines representing 76.8% of the US population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Placard#Food Safety#Food Drink#Dept Of Health#Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant#Doh#Health Department
deseret.com

What COVID-19 symptoms to expect from BA.2 as it arrives in the US

The new subvariant of the omicron variant — called BA.2 — is rapidly spreading in the United States, raising fears about another outbreak. Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that the BA.2 variant is spreading rapidly in New York and New Jersey, according to CBS News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Charleston Press

Woman decided to get the single-dose Covid-19 vaccine to develop immunity more quickly, died weeks later from a disease caused by the vaccine, her pro-vaccine husband explains

Once the Covid-19 vaccines were authorized for emergency use nearly year and a half ago, people were literally waiting in lines for hours to get their shot and get protected against the deadly virus. Since then, more than 255 million Americans are partially vaccinated against Covid-19, 76.8% of the population, making America one of the countries with the best Covid-19 vaccination rates so far.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Click2Houston.com

Pfizer recalls blood pressure drugs due to a potential carcinogen

Pfizer Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its blood pressure drugs due to excess levels of potentially cancer-causing impurities. NPR reports the company warned consumers on Monday of several tainted lots of Accuretic and two other versions of the drug — quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets. In a news...
INDUSTRY
Bradenton Herald

Two tourists have Legionnaires’ disease after staying in same Hawaii hotel, officials say

Two tourists have Legionnaires’ disease after staying in the same hotel on a trip to Hawaii, health officials said. Two people who stayed at The Grand Islander by Hilton in Waikiki have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, a type of pneumonia that usually isn’t passed from person to person, the Hawaii Department of Health said Wednesday, March 23.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Fruit Recall Issued Over Possible Salmonella Contamination

If you recently bought fruit packages with cantaloupe, you might want to check the label before eating. Earlier this week, Liberty Fruit Company, Inc. recalled some of its packaged cantaloupes because they may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recalled products were sent to retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy