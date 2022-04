Auctions are big business here in the US, and they're only getting bigger with each passing year. Mecum Auctions is one of the foremost auction houses around and has facilitated the sale of some truly extraordinary metal, including the Porsche 911 seen in the first Bad Boys film and even a one-off 1957 Corvette. This year's fourth annual Mecum Glendale, Arizona auction (March 16-19) saw yet more exciting metal cross the block and more money change hands. In fact, this was the auction house's most successful iteration of the Arizona event thus far, with Mecum reporting a 53% increase over last year's auction for a total of $66.3 million in sales. Many cars helped contribute to this, but one stood head and shoulders above the rest.

