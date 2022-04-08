ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Proposed California bill would change workweek to 32 hours for companies with over 500 employees

By KGO
KSBW.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new bill in California could have people saying "Thank God it's Thursday." The bill, AB 2932, is moving through the state legislature and would change the definition of a workweek from the 40 hours to 32 hours for companies with...

www.ksbw.com

