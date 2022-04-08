Ex-bar owner, nurse take plea deals in child sex case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The former owner of Bakersfield cocktail lounge Green Room and his ex-girlfriend accepted plea agreements Friday on charges they engaged in sex acts with a child.

Frank Mark Sanchez, 58, and Tauney Lee Van Sickle are scheduled to be sentenced July 11, according to court records.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said a gag order remains in effect and he could not comment.

Sanchez admitted to the abuse following his arrest in 2017, according to court documents. Van Sickle, who dated Sanchez years ago, admitted taking part, documents said.

Van Sickle was 31 at the time of her arrest.

At the time of his arrest, Sanchez owned the Green Room on Chester Avenue.

