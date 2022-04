Kyle Schwarber appears to be settling in just fine with the Philadelphia Phillies. The ex-Boston Red Sox outfielder, who signed with the Phillies as a free agent, had quite the debut with his new team. Batting leadoff as the Phillies opened their season Friday against the Oakland Athletics, Schwarber took Frankie Montas yard for a solo home run off a full count.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO