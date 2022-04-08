ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Anna’ LaBella, the Sunflower Warrior

By Cyera Williams
Cover picture for the articleMOHAWK, N.Y. - Arianna LaBella, also known as Anna, was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma in 2019. Ewing Sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that occurs in the bones or in the soft tissue around the bones. Anna is 12 years old. In July of 2020, Anna was declared...

