Movie Review – ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

A final trailer is out for Paramount Pictures’ Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Following 2020’s debut release, the action-comedy sees Ben Schwartz return as the voice of Sonic. Alongside Schwartz, the trailer gave viewers a preview of some new additions to the voice cast. Colleen O’Shaughnessey will once again appear as Tails, the only voice cast member to reprise her role from the original Sega game franchise, while Idris Elba has signed on to the sequel, voicing Knuckles the Echidna. In the live-action cast, James Marsden plays Tom Wachowski, a local sheriff of Green Hills, Montana and Sonic’s friend. Jim Carrey has taken on the part of mad scientist Dr. Ivo Robotnik, also known as Eggman.
Comments / 0