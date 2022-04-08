ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movie Review – ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

By Sierra Jackson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonic the Hedgehog 2 may or may not be as good as the first film, but it’s still a charming installment to watch with the entire family. The film opens up roughly eight months after the first movie’s ending. In this time skip, Sonic has become a well-loved Wachowski household member....

