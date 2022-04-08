ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Ja Morant could return to Grizzlies to face Pelicans

By CLAY BAILEY Associated Press
 2 days ago

Ja Morant could return to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing just more than two weeks with a sore right knee.

Morant's status against New Orleans was upgraded to questionable on the injury report Friday afternoon. If the All-Star guard returns Saturday, the timetable would be in keeping with what the team announced after the third-year player’s injury was announced.

Morant, averaging a team-high 27.6 points a game, injured his right knee in a loss in Atlanta on March 18. He has been listed as “out” since then, and Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said soon after that Morant would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Jenkins has periodically said since then that Morant was improving, and they were monitoring his progress with the team’s medical staff. The Memphis coach said Thursday before a loss in Denver that Morant had worked out in 5-on-5 practice and hinted that the guard could return this weekend.

The Grizzlies have two home games left in the regular season — Saturday against the Pelicans and Sunday against Boston. Memphis has already secured the second seed in the Western Conference.

In the nine games since Morant’s absence, Memphis has gone 7-2, the two losses coming in the last two games – in overtime at Utah on Tuesday night and Thursday night in Denver. Backup guard Tyus Jones has filled in most of the time with Morant out.

Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
ABC News

LeBron James to miss Los Angeles Lakers' final 2 games because of sprained ankle

LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James will not play in the final two games of the Los Angeles Lakers' season because of soreness in his left ankle, the team announced Friday. The Lakers, already eliminated from play-in tournament contention after their loss Tuesday to the Phoenix Suns guaranteed the San Antonio Spurs would finish ahead of them for the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference, host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday and end the season on the road against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

Joel Embiid wins NBA scoring title for first time, becomes first center since Shaq to claim crown

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid clinched the 2021-22 NBA scoring title Sunday, becoming the first international player to do so. Embiid, who was born in Cameroon, was already the overwhelming favorite to claim the first scoring title by a center since Shaquille O'Neal in 1999-2000 heading into the final day of the regular season. He locked up the honor when Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of the Milwaukee Bucks' finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC News

Guard Matisse Thybulle, not fully vaccinated, ineligible to play for Philadelphia 76ers when first-round series shifts to Toronto

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the NBA playoffs, and defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle will be able to play in only the Sixers' home games. Unvaccinated foreign nationals are currently prohibited from entering Canada, and Thybulle is not fully vaccinated....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies injury report: Memphis resting Morant, other key players

The Boston Celtics will take on a short-handed Memphis Grizzlies team Sunday night with playoff seeding at stake. Since the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the C's will lock themselves into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win. If they lose to Memphis and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, they'll end up with the No. 4 seed and meet the Toronto Raptors in Round 1. Losses for both Boston and Philly would give the C's the No. 3 seed, thus a first-round matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Draymond Green Says Ja Morant Is An MVP Candidate, Not An MIP Candidate: "Ja Morant Was Incredible Last Year. So When You Look Around, The Most Improvement Has Been Jordan Poole."

Ja Morant exploded this season, the Memphis Grizzlies star took the next step along with his team, establishing himself as a bonafide superstar in the NBA. Morant's numbers went up across the boards, with a notable increase in his scoring, in particular, averaging 8.3 points per game more than he did last season.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Zion Williamson Reacts To Ja Morant's Epic Dunk

Zion Williamson hasn't made a lot of public appearances this season, but he always draws some attention when he does. On Saturday night, he was in town for one of the last games of the season as his Pelicans faced off against the Grizzlies. While the game itself was a blowout, Zion did go viral for his reaction to a Ja Morant dunk during the contest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
