ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Woman Shows Girls They Have A Place On Football Fields

By Sawyer Buccy
news9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think about football you might not think about girls suiting up -- but a group of women in Green Country are playing just as well as the men! Powerful things can happen in life when you believe you are worthy of them. "Tati stepped in and just...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

Tulsa defense dominates in annual spring game

TULSA, Okla. — New defensive coordinator? Apparently, no problem. Tulsa held their annual spring game Saturday afternoon at H.A. Chapman Stadium, and Luke Olson's defense stole the show. The Golden Hurricane offense finding the end zone just one time on the day, albeit without the services of returning starting...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Tulsa, OK
Football
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
Tulsa, OK
Sports
Z94

Take a Terrifying Tour of the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma!

At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in all of Oklahoma. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
GUTHRIE, OK
KOCO

Strong to severe storms moving into Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — There is a risk for severe storms in Oklahoma on Monday. 7:10 p.m. Monday Update: As of 7:10 p.m., there are no longer any tornado warnings in southern Oklahoma. There are some severe thunderstorm warnings east of Tishomingo and Madill. 6:55 p.m. Monday Update: Southern Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flag Football#These Girls#American Football#Green Country
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
Daily Athenaeum

No. 12 Oklahoma State dominates WVU tennis, 7-0

The No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowgirls dominated the WVU tennis team, annihilating the Mountaineers 7-0 at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown, W.Va. on Friday. The Mountaineers (7-14, 0-7 Big 12) continue to struggle mightily in Big 12 play, having not won a single match against any of their conference opponents. West Virginia has also been shut out in three of their last four matches.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Z94

It’s Morel Mushroom Hunting Season in Oklahoma!

It's Morel mushroom hunting season in Oklahoma! These tasty little treats are only found for a limited time throughout the spring. Early spring is the best time to hunt and find Morels in the Sooner State. For the next 4-6 weeks it's prime hunting season so get out there and start looking for Morels. Once the Red Buds start blooming, which they are, it's just about the right time to get off the pavement, and head into the woods.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KAKE TV

Wind Surge fall to Drillers on Opening Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Wind Surge stumbled out of the gate in the 2022 season with a 5-4 loss to the Tulsa Drillers. Catcher Alex Isola and outfielder Cole Sturgeon had solid debuts for Wichita, Isola with a knock and an RBI and Sturgeon with the Surge's biggest hit, a three-run bomb.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fans cheer on KU men’s basketball team at championship parade Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of Jayhawk fans flocked to Lawrence on Sunday to cheer on KU’s men’s basketball team, now otherwise known as the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Champions. KU’s men’s basketball team paraded down Mass St. as fans cheered them on from 6th St to 19th St. Some of the attending fans […]
LAWRENCE, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sooners offer in-state star Kaden Cooper as Porter Moser lays down roots in Oklahoma

Last year, Porter Moser was about immediate upgrades and getting guys in that he knew could play in his first season as the Oklahoma Sooners’ head basketball coach. While they failed to secure an NCAA Tournament bid, the foundation was slowly beginning to be laid for his time in Norman. Moser has spent minimal time dwelling on the past and is on the recruiting trail to add to his program.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy