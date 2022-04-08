ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Family Of Man Killed By Clayton County Police Demanding Release Of Body Cam Footage

By Valencia Jones
CBS Atlanta
CBS Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IeyAB_0f3uQMJO00
The family of Charles Calhoun, who was shot and killed by Clayton County police on March 23, 2022, is demanding transparency and justice, as they continue looking for answers to what happened that morning. (photo: Valencia Jones; inset: Calhoun family)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — A family is shattered and still looking for answers two weeks after police shot and killed a man outside of his home in Jonesboro. They’re accusing police of giving a false account of what happened, and they’re demanding justice and transparency.

The family of Charles Calhoun, 68, has more questions than answers about why Clayton County police shot and killed him in front of his own house. “He’s a good man. He’s not a violent man, and I want to know why they couldn’t make sure he was ok,” said Sheryl Calhoun, his wife.

“They took my son’s best friend. They took my daddy away from me. I want them to know that they took a good man from this world,” said his daughter Chelsea Calhoun.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on March 23, 2022, outside their home on Jenni Circle. Calhoun was reportedly concerned about a potential burglar after hearing noises, and he went outside to check the property. Before walking out of the house, he had called his wife, who indicated she was at her mother’s home in Atlanta that morning.

Police say a neighbor called 911 and indicated a man was walking around the street with a gun. Officers arrived and reportedly told Calhoun to drop the gun. They say he refused and pointed it at them, and that’s when an officer shot and killed him.

Family members say it’s not adding up, and so far, police have not released any body cam video. “My husband, having survived COVID, had problems with his lungs and legs and couldn’t hardly walk,” said Sheryl Calhoun. She said a neighbor called her during the police activity, and he told her a man had been shot in front of her home. She said she knew right away it was her husband, because of the conversation they had about a possible burglar. “I truly believe that when he saw my husband sitting there, my husband fell and tried to get back up, because he’s fallen so many times,” she said.

“We believe that he fell, and that as he was getting up that was a part of what led to his shooting,” said their attorney, Mawuli Davis.

The family also says the officers were part of a SWAT team and gave no warning before approaching Calhoun from behind the house.

“My pops, he was a great man and took care of family,” said his son, Scotty Fuller.

“That’s a brother that I’ll never get back, and I don’t have any more,” said Marcella Biedleman, his sister.

The family says Calhoun had reason to concerned about a burglar after an attempted break-in in February. As they plan for Friday’s funeral, they’re calling for transparency and justice.

“We’d like for body cam footage to be released, so that we can see, and this family can see and be clear about what happened that night,” Davis said.

Clayton County police did not immediately respond to CW69’s requests for comment, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation had no update on their investigation.

Comments / 3

Related
thesource.com

Young Thug’s BM Shot And Killed At ATL Bowling Alley

According to several reports, the mother of Young Thug’s children, LaKevia Jackson, was shot and killed at the Metro Fun Center in the SWAT(Southwest Atlanta) section of the city. LaKevia’s mother Sherina spoke to Atlanta CBS affiliate WDRW and said that LaKevia was at the bowling alley celebrating a...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
City
Jonesboro, GA
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Jonesboro, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Body Cam#Cw69 News
Waterloo Journal

Father told his son to get a job or move out of the family home, the son shot him between the eyes; sentenced

The 27-year-old man shot and killed his father after his dad told him to get a job or move out of the family home he was living at. The defendant shot his father in the basement of the family’s home. He first shot his father in the shoulder, before proceeding to shoot his father between the eyes, prosecutors said. After he shot his dad, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that someone broke in and shot his father. But, he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 46

Woman pushed in Piedmont Hospital garage has died, charge upgraded

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The woman who was seriously injured when she was pushed in front of a vehicle in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital on March 1 has died, according to police. Police say that the victim was in an argument with 69-year-old Gloria Franklin before she was...
ATLANTA, GA
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Georgia nurses sentenced to prison for ignoring dying patient

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta nurses are headed to prison and another is on probation for failing to save a dying man seen begging for help on a hidden camera video nearly eight years ago. During a virtual hearing Tuesday afternoon, Loyce Agyeman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, neglect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

A Hawaii man’s body was found in a bathtub filled with concrete. Police say his lover killed him.

In his last email to his brother, Gary Ruby, 73, announced that he had found a new love interest. His name was Juan, and he was much younger than Gary. But by early March, Gary’s brother, Lorne, stopped hearing from his brother. It had been three weeks since their last exchange, so Lorne asked police to do a welfare check at Gary’s home in a gated community in Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Atlanta

CBS Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
992
Followers
450
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News

 https://atlanta.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy