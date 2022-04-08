Savannah's Brian Harman's fourth appearance at the Masters ends in disappointment

AUGUSTA — There was plenty of fireworks Friday in Brian Harman 's grouping at Augusta National , with the Savannah native making his first eagle at the Masters early in the round, followed by an ace by playing partner Stewart Cink at No. 16.

But the ball wasn't bouncing in a good direction for Harman for the second day in a row as the University of Georgia and Savannah Christian alumnus shot a 3-over par in the second round of the 86th Masters. Harman missed the cut by a stroke after shooting 74-75—149 in his fourth appearance at the Masters .

The day started on a spectacular note for Harman as he earned a pair of Crystal Glasses on the 575-yard, par-5 second hole — holing out a sand shot from the right bunker for an eagle three.

It was the first eagle Harman, 35, has ever had in the Masters.

The shot brought him back to even par and into a tie for 20th place, but the momentum he gained at No. 2 came to an abrupt halt on the next hole when he followed up with a double bogey.

Harman's drive found a fairway bunker and he blasted out to the back left fringe on the par-4 third hole. He was too strong with a downhill chip that raced past the pin and off the front of the green. He stubbed a chip coming back and got up and down from there for a double bogey.

Earlier in the week, the left-handed-hitting Harrman said that he thought the 520-yard, par-4 11th is the toughest hole at Augusta National — and the hole — called 'White Dogwood' had some bite for Harman on Friday. His approach slipped into the pond fronting the left of the green leading to another double bogey.

Harman bounced back with one of his best shots of the day at the par-3 12th — knocking it to 4 feet and converting for a birdie to get back to 4-over par. But missed birdie putts at the par-5 13th and 15th holes, along with a bogey on No. 14, played big factors in missing the cut.

"You can't miss over there where I did at No. 11. I was hoping to get a good bounce, but it didn't happen," said Harman, whose best finish at Augusta was a tie for 12th last year. "I didn't play particularly well today. I'm just disappointed I didn't shoot better scores. I played better than what I shot."

Harman heard one of the biggest roars of the day at Augusta National at No. 16, but unfortunately they weren't for him.

Cink hit an 8-iron, catching a slope on the green that fed the ball back into the cup for an ace. It was the second time this year Harman has witnessed a playing partner with a hole-in-one. He was partnered with Sam Ryder at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February when Ryder went viral with an ace on the 16th hole in front of a stadium full of raucous fans.

"I was there in Phoenix for that shot Sam hit," Harman said. "I've been watching a lot of holes in one lately."

After the patrons quieted down, Harman had another shot at birdie at 16, but he pushed a 14-footer by a tad left and settled for par, before coming in with two pars to close out his round.

Harman entered the Masters ranked No. 53 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Next week he'll be at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C., for the RBC Heritage, where he finished in a tie for 13th last year.

