ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah's Brian Harman's fourth appearance at the Masters ends in disappointment

By Dennis Knight, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mzq9L_0f3uQLQf00

AUGUSTA — There was plenty of fireworks Friday in Brian Harman 's grouping at Augusta National , with the Savannah native making his first eagle at the Masters early in the round, followed by an ace by playing partner Stewart Cink at No. 16.

More: Relaxed atmosphere at Par 3 Contest special to Brian Harman ahead of 2022 Masters

But the ball wasn't bouncing in a good direction for Harman for the second day in a row as the University of Georgia and Savannah Christian alumnus shot a 3-over par in the second round of the 86th Masters. Harman missed the cut by a stroke after shooting 74-75—149 in his fourth appearance at the Masters .

The day started on a spectacular note for Harman as he earned a pair of Crystal Glasses on the 575-yard, par-5 second hole — holing out a sand shot from the right bunker for an eagle three.

Live updates: In Masters 2022 second round Tiger Woods makes the cut, Scottie Scheffler leads

It was the first eagle Harman, 35, has ever had in the Masters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03AYvJ_0f3uQLQf00

The shot brought him back to even par and into a tie for 20th place, but the momentum he gained at No. 2 came to an abrupt halt on the next hole when he followed up with a double bogey.

Harman's drive found a fairway bunker and he blasted out to the back left fringe on the par-4 third hole. He was too strong with a downhill chip that raced past the pin and off the front of the green. He stubbed a chip coming back and got up and down from there for a double bogey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hfmYP_0f3uQLQf00

Earlier in the week, the left-handed-hitting Harrman said that he thought the 520-yard, par-4 11th is the toughest hole at Augusta National — and the hole — called 'White Dogwood' had some bite for Harman on Friday. His approach slipped into the pond fronting the left of the green leading to another double bogey.

Harman bounced back with one of his best shots of the day at the par-3 12th — knocking it to 4 feet and converting for a birdie to get back to 4-over par. But missed birdie putts at the par-5 13th and 15th holes, along with a bogey on No. 14, played big factors in missing the cut.

"You can't miss over there where I did at No. 11. I was hoping to get a good bounce, but it didn't happen," said Harman, whose best finish at Augusta was a tie for 12th last year. "I didn't play particularly well today. I'm just disappointed I didn't shoot better scores. I played better than what I shot."

More: Bad breaks hurt Savannah's Brian Harman in Masters first round. Here's why he's not worried

Harman heard one of the biggest roars of the day at Augusta National at No. 16, but unfortunately they weren't for him.

Cink hit an 8-iron, catching a slope on the green that fed the ball back into the cup for an ace. It was the second time this year Harman has witnessed a playing partner with a hole-in-one. He was partnered with Sam Ryder at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February when Ryder went viral with an ace on the 16th hole in front of a stadium full of raucous fans.

"I was there in Phoenix for that shot Sam hit," Harman said. "I've been watching a lot of holes in one lately."

After the patrons quieted down, Harman had another shot at birdie at 16, but he pushed a 14-footer by a tad left and settled for par, before coming in with two pars to close out his round.

Harman entered the Masters ranked No. 53 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Next week he'll be at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C., for the RBC Heritage, where he finished in a tie for 13th last year.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at Dknight@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPRMG_0f3uQLQf00

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Savannah's Brian Harman's fourth appearance at the Masters ends in disappointment

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Family Supports Him After The Masters

Tiger Woods finished up his final round at the Masters with a score of 78, ending back-to-back days of 6-over par. But despite the frustrating finish, his family was waiting for him upon leaving the golf course. Photos from Augusta, Georgia show Woods embracing his son and daughter after finishing...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reacts To Scottie Scheffler Winning The Masters

Tiger Woods gave it a valiant effort, but he quickly found himself out of contention to win his sixth green jacket. That honor instead goes to 25-year-old Scottie Scheffler, who took command early and never relinquished it. After Scheffler won the Masters with a 10-under score, Woods took to his...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Meet The Wife Of Masters Leader Scottie Scheffler

While all of the talk this weekend at Augusta National has been about the return of Tiger Woods, it’s Scottie Scheffler who is threatening to walk away with the year’s first major tournament. Scheffler entered the Masters having won three of his last five tournaments. That run was...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Savannah, GA
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
City
Savannah, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
Golf.com

10 surprising golfers who missed the cut at the 2022 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — They say that the Masters doesn’t begin until the back nine on Sunday. But for about 40 percent of the field, the Masters ended on the back nine on Friday. As second-round play concluded at Augusta National, the field was pared to the top 50 players and ties when the cut settled at four-over-par 148.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
FanSided

The Masters purse: Payout by player, finishing position

The Masters payout has increased for 2022 so we’re taking a look at the purse and the prize money the winner and every player in the field will make. The Masters is about to sadly come to a close on Sunday and it looks as if the 2022 trip to Augusta National Golf Club is down to a two-man race for the final 18 holes. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead on Friday but saw Cameron Smith make up ground on Saturday. Then, the two entered Sunday chasing the big-time payout in the final group.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
The Spun

Breaking: Tiger Woods Announces Decision On Open Championship

Tiger Woods just wrapped up his first major golf tournament in more than a year, as he was able to get in four full rounds at The Masters in Augusta, Georgia. While Woods was not in contention over the weekend, it was pretty awesome to see him out on the course, a little more than a year removed from his serious car accident.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Tiger Woods Off To Rough Start In Second Round At The Masters

Tiger Woods’ opening round at the Masters went about as well as anyone could’ve imagined. On Thursday, he opened up the tournament with a 1-under 71. Unfortunately, the second round at Augusta National hasn’t been too kind to Woods. He’s already 3-over for this round, which puts him to 2-over for the tournament.
GOLF
WSAV News 3

Scheffler builds 5-shot Masters lead as Tiger makes weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler strolled off Augusta National with both hands in his pockets as if he had just finished a casual round at home in the late afternoon. The Masters was anything but that Friday. The wind roaring through the Georgia pines gave Tiger Woods and so many others all they could […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Augusta National#The University Of Georgia#Christian#Eagle Harman
Golf Digest

Masters 2022: The surprising reason Tiger Woods' comeback week stalled on Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. — “Should” means diddly-squat in this game, but putting "should" be the easy part. There’s no pushing off required. No coiling, no side-bending, no need to move “ballistically,” as Tiger Woods put it Friday. Just let the arms hang loose, rock the shoulders, feel the speed with your hands. Plus, he’s spent countless hours during this latest comeback putting in his backyard. For months and months before the doctors turned him loose, it was all he could do. Again, putting should be the easy part.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Scottie Scheffler Had Stunning Admission Following Masters Win

Over the course of the four rounds at Augusta National this weekend, Scottie Scheffler appeared to be as cool as a cucumber. The 2022 Masters champion was unflappable, making big shot after big shot, while appearing to not care about what was going on around him. Following his win on...
GOLF
FOX Sports

2022 Masters Round 2: Tiger Woods in action, Cink makes hole-in-one

The Masters continues with Round 2 on Friday. The action has been fierce, as only the top 50 golfers advance to weekend play. Five-time winner Tiger Woods, who had been out of competitive action since his devastating car accident 14 months ago, finished Round 1 on Thursday tied for 10th place with a score of 71 — 1-under par.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
thegolfnewsnet.com

Masters Tournament holes-in-one: A history of aces at Augusta National

In the history of the Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club has seen 27 holes-in-one spread over the four par 3s on the golf course. Of the four par 3s, the 240-yard (nowadays) fourth hole has seen the fewest aces, with just Jeff Sluman making a hole-in-one there in 1992.
GOLF
The Independent

Scottie Scheffler says he ‘cried like a baby’ ahead of the final Masters round

World number one Scottie Scheffler revealed he “cried like a baby” ahead of the final round of the Masters after claiming his first major title.Scheffler held a three-shot lead after 54 holes and carded a closing 71 at Augusta National to finish 10 under par and three shots clear of Rory McIlroy, despite four-putting the 72nd hole.“I was so overwhelmed and didn’t know I was ready for this,” Scheffler said. “I cried like a baby this morning.“I’ve dreamed of having a chance to play in this tournament, I teared up when I got my first invite in the mail. I...
GOLF
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy