Broyles: Give them an inch, and then they want a mile
When it comes to just about every subject, people want more.
You can fly the American flag.
But I want more, like the Arizona state flag. Okay, you can fly both. But I want more, like a military branch of service flag.
Okay, you can fly a military service flag, too.
But I want more because my spouse served in two branches of the service (for example, Army and Marines). Okay, you can fly both. But I want more because both spouses were in three branches of the service — and on and on it goes.
Pretty soon, there are as many flags flying from the poles as those signal flags on Navy ships because someone will always want more.
Comments / 0