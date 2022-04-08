ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Gov. Sisolak could block A’s move to Las Vegas over stadium public funding, NY Post reports

By Duncan Phenix
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new report out Friday afternoon by the New York Post claims Governor Steve Sisolak has told Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred he would block a move to Las Vegas by the Oakland A’s if the team demands public money for a stadium.

According to the NY Post , Manfred told Sisolak that MLB had already cleared and signaled a move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

The NY Post also reports that Manfred “signaled” to Sisolak and the Oakland A’s “that he will not approve the move unless Nevada provides some public financing for a $1 billion-plus, 30,000-seat, domed stadium.”

The report notes that Manfred would not approve because it would “set a bad precedent for other owners looking to negotiate their own new stadium deals.”

The NY Post article further notes that Sisolak is “reluctant” to approve any subsidies ahead of this November election.

Governor Sisolak previously supported the $2-a-night hotel tax to help pay for Allegiant Stadium, home to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The article also details the many challenges in a stadium project, including pushback from gaming companies like MGM Resorts, while noting that it would be difficult for the A’s to move without public financial support.

Late Friday afternoon Governor Sisolak’s office gave 8 News Now the following statement:

Governor Sisolak knows the great economic opportunity offered to Nevada by bringing in more professional sports franchises. And there’s no better city than Las Vegas for sporting events – as evidenced by the great success of the Vegas Golden Knights, the Las Vegas Raiders and the recent announcement regarding the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.
The Governor has been clear from the start that he would not consider a room tax package for this potential move, and that has not been an issue in his conversations with the Commissioner or the Athletics leadership. The Governor and his team will continue to pursue bringing business opportunities to Nevada to further cement our status as the sports and entertainment capital of the world.

Office of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak
Mr T
1d ago

Don't normally agree with Sisolack. But taxpayers should stop funding these corporate welfare recipients.

