• Multiple male suspects reportedly entered several local businesses in the 1300 block of Lum Road and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise in a “snatch and grab” incident then left the area in a light colored Volkswagen just before 12:45 p.m. on April 3. A responding officer spotted the vehicle as the suspects were attempting to get on northbound Interstate 5. The suspect vehicle reportedly changed direction to head toward the downtown area and when the officers attempted to stop it, the driver took off at a high rate of speed while swerving around traffic and into oncoming lanes. The officers did not pursue.

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO