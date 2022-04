The Chiefland City Commission tabled discussion on renaming a street in Chiefland in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King at its March 14, 2022 meeting, deciding to gather more community input and seeking guidance from the state. The commission, led by commissioner Lewrissa Johns, spoke to several leaders of Chiefland’s African-American community about ideas for what they would like to see, and what road they would prefer.

