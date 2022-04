In one of the episodes of the now-canceled (but brilliant) Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, their office had these pods where an employee could lock themselves in if they wanted to take a nap or get away from everyone else. It seemed like a perfect thing to have at the office except that it looked pretty claustrophobic since you had to close the “cover” to get yourself away from everything. But a pod that could help you relax and have some me-time seems like a good idea, especially now when some companies are going back to work at their headquarters.

