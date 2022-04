SPRING HILL, Fla. — Sergeant Lea Mills Road was built to be the home of the Brooksville Industrial Park. Most of it is still undeveloped, but that will not be for long. Our Real Time Traffic Expert Chuck Henson met with Hernando County resident Jane May and her four-month-old granddaughter, Paisley. May, who travels this road frequently, pointed out that there is a huge influx of people moving to the area, which makes this intersection even busier.

SPRING HILL, FL ・ 27 DAYS AGO