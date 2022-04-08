Twin Transit to Hold Meeting on April 26

Thurston County's new rent assistance provider started processing a large backlog of applicants on March 30, but many renters will likely remain in limbo for weeks more. LiveStories replaced the Community Action Council of Lewis, Mason and Thurston Counties as the provider for rental assistance payments in March. The move came a dozen days after the county abruptly suspended its contracts with the CAC, citing suspected fraud.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO