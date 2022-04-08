ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Twin Transit to Hold Meeting on April 26

By The Chronicle staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lewis Public Transportation Benefit Area, also known as Twin...

Star News

ORCA holds March general meeting

The Olde Richmond Civic Association held its monthly general meeting on Tuesday, March 23, over Zoom. The meeting, hosted by ORCA president Rosemary Thomas, featured discussions on recent community surveys, updates on its recently announced spring cleanup and reminders about board elections as well as volunteer opportunities. Earlier this year,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chronicle

Centralia Tire Pile On Its Way Out

For two weeks, thousands of tires have sat in the vacant lot on North Pearl Street in Centralia. They were brought there by residents during a Lewis County Solid Waste Utility District “Tire Amnesty” event on March 25 and March 26. On Friday morning, crews began loading the...
CENTRALIA, WA
Estacada News

Estacada City Council adopts new goals for 2022

Council wants to improve sustainability, some landscaping and traffic control. The Estacada City Council added a sustainability objective to the new set of goals for 2022 it adopted at a council meeting Monday, March 28. The goal for "sustainability and responsible practices" said the city will "identify and implement environmentally...
ESTACADA, OR
Chronicle

Thurston County Renters Left in Limbo Waiting for Resumed Rent Assistance

Thurston County's new rent assistance provider started processing a large backlog of applicants on March 30, but many renters will likely remain in limbo for weeks more. LiveStories replaced the Community Action Council of Lewis, Mason and Thurston Counties as the provider for rental assistance payments in March. The move came a dozen days after the county abruptly suspended its contracts with the CAC, citing suspected fraud.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County to Vote on Rescinding $300 'No Spray' Fee

After residents spoke up, Lewis County Commissioner Lee Grose wrote a resolution to rescind the current agreement charging residents $300 and a subsequent annual $25 fee to keep Public Works staff from spraying herbicides on their property adjacent to county roads. The commissioners will vote on rescinding the fee during...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

