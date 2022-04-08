Twin Transit to Hold Meeting on April 26

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Transit is scheduled to hold a public meeting on a potential fare increase that staff members have proposed. The city of Battle Creek says a fare increase to $1.75 for single-ride tickets is being considered in order “to help better fund operations and services.”
The Olde Richmond Civic Association held its monthly general meeting on Tuesday, March 23, over Zoom. The meeting, hosted by ORCA president Rosemary Thomas, featured discussions on recent community surveys, updates on its recently announced spring cleanup and reminders about board elections as well as volunteer opportunities. Earlier this year,...
(Michael Loccisano / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The Alameda County Board of Education and the county's Committee on School District Organization will both hold special meetings Tuesday evening.
For two weeks, thousands of tires have sat in the vacant lot on North Pearl Street in Centralia. They were brought there by residents during a Lewis County Solid Waste Utility District “Tire Amnesty” event on March 25 and March 26. On Friday morning, crews began loading the...
Council wants to improve sustainability, some landscaping and traffic control. The Estacada City Council added a sustainability objective to the new set of goals for 2022 it adopted at a council meeting Monday, March 28. The goal for "sustainability and responsible practices" said the city will "identify and implement environmentally...
Thurston County's new rent assistance provider started processing a large backlog of applicants on March 30, but many renters will likely remain in limbo for weeks more. LiveStories replaced the Community Action Council of Lewis, Mason and Thurston Counties as the provider for rental assistance payments in March. The move came a dozen days after the county abruptly suspended its contracts with the CAC, citing suspected fraud.
After residents spoke up, Lewis County Commissioner Lee Grose wrote a resolution to rescind the current agreement charging residents $300 and a subsequent annual $25 fee to keep Public Works staff from spraying herbicides on their property adjacent to county roads. The commissioners will vote on rescinding the fee during...
Comments / 0