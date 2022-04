The New York Yankees will go into the 2022 season without a contract extension in place for Aaron Judge, and we now know the exact offer they made to the star outfielder. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman spoke with the media about Judge hours before the team’s opener. He said New York offered the slugger a seven-year, $213.5 million extension that would have kicked in after this season.

