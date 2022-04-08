ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellabell, GA

Ellabell man loses home, wife in tornado

WSAV-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article66-year-old Belinda Thompson died in Tuesday's tornado,...

www.wsav.com

Related
WJCL

Video: Deadly tornado spotted in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, Ga. — Officials sayat least one person has died after a tornado hit Pembroke Tuesday night. The above video shared with WJCL shows the tornado moving through Pembroke as sirens can be heard in the background.
PEMBROKE, GA
WJBF

Martinez couple charged with Incest and Child Molestation

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County couple is behind bars, charged with child molestation and incest. Richard and Lynda Wood are accused of having sexual contact with a minor for nearly 7 years while the couple lived in Jefferson County. The two were arrested by the GBI in their Martinez home. They’re currently being […]
MARTINEZ, GA
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
WSAV News 3

PHOTOS: Pembroke tornado damage

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Bryan County officials had a chance Wednesday to survey the damage left behind by a deadly tornado. The storm system ripped through Pembroke and surrounding areas Tuesday evening, leaving a woman dead and others injured. Aerial views Damaged homes, buildings Bryan County Courthouse Recreation center Gov. Brian Kemp visits
PEMBROKE, GA
First Coast News

Southeast Georgia man captures deadly tornado on video

ELLABELL, Ga. — A Southeast Georgia man is unhurt after surviving a tornado that killed one and left nine injured in Bryan County Tuesday -- and he caught it on camera. Cliff Horton shared the video with First Coast News after shooting the video on his cellphone while at a golf course in Ellabell. Four different videos show different views of the moments the tornado approaches, intense winds whipping across the structure the man is standing inside, the moment the building's roof is ripped off and the aftermath of debris.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
News19 WLTX

SC couple trapped in high winds in their truck as tornado moves through county

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina couple had a harrowing experience as they got caught in high winds as a massive tornado was moving through the county Tuesday. The video was taken by Stephanie Cochran as she was heading home with her husband Marc in the town of Ulmer in Allendale County. As they driving down Highway 300 at Mathis Farms the winds began to rapidly pick up.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC

