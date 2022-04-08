Ellabell man loses home, wife in tornado

PEMBROKE, Ga. — Pembroke saw extensive damage as a result of Tuesday night's tornado. All throughout the city, trees were snapped, powerlines were knocked down, roofs were ripped off buildings and some homes were leveled. "Some of it is a total disaster torn down to the slab and some...
ELLABELL, Ga. — A GoFundMe has been established to help the family of the woman killed by this week's tornado in Bryan County. The National Weather Service said survey teams found EF3 damage following Tuesday night's storm. On Thursday, the Bryan County coroner identified the victim as Belinda Thompson, 66.
PEMBROKE, Ga. — Officials sayat least one person has died after a tornado hit Pembroke Tuesday night. The above video shared with WJCL shows the tornado moving through Pembroke as sirens can be heard in the background.
Nancy and Steve Shoupp had been married for five years when she packed her bags and moved out of their Boulder, Colorado townhouse. The 26-year-old told loved ones that her estranged husband was abusive and that he had threatened to keep their two young children away from her, for good.
WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County couple is behind bars, charged with child molestation and incest. Richard and Lynda Wood are accused of having sexual contact with a minor for nearly 7 years while the couple lived in Jefferson County. The two were arrested by the GBI in their Martinez home. They’re currently being […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — An Alabama mechanic was crushed to death at a Georgia car dealership when a truck he was working on suddenly accelerated and pinned him to a wall, according to WTVM. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The deadly accident happened at...
In September 1988, a 19-year-old woman called her mother to share her travel plans — she was in North Carolina, she said, and would soon travel back to Michigan. She never made it to Michigan, authorities said. This was the last time the woman would hear from her daughter,...
MACON, Ga. — A shooting over the weekend left a Macon boy in critical condition. It happened at the Green Meadows Apartments on Log Cabin Drive around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. 13WMAZ spoke with the young boy's mom about what happened. "He closed his eyes in my arms, I thought...
The boater who rescued a jet skier from drowning in a South Carolina lake and then fatally shot him had no choice after the man went berserk, the victim's friend told investigators. "Nothing worked," Hannah Ayers, 19, said of trying to calm down Drew Morgan, 29 on the afternoon of...
THE terrifying moment a man was trapped in the eye of a tornado in Georgia on Tuesday was caught on camera. It comes after three people were killed in the deadly storms that ripped through the South this week. The tragic deaths were reported in Georgia, Texas and Louisiana according...
A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – Bryan County officials had a chance Wednesday to survey the damage left behind by a deadly tornado. The storm system ripped through Pembroke and surrounding areas Tuesday evening, leaving a woman dead and others injured. Aerial views Damaged homes, buildings Bryan County Courthouse Recreation center Gov. Brian Kemp visits
ELLABELL, Ga. — A Southeast Georgia man is unhurt after surviving a tornado that killed one and left nine injured in Bryan County Tuesday -- and he caught it on camera. Cliff Horton shared the video with First Coast News after shooting the video on his cellphone while at a golf course in Ellabell. Four different videos show different views of the moments the tornado approaches, intense winds whipping across the structure the man is standing inside, the moment the building's roof is ripped off and the aftermath of debris.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina couple had a harrowing experience as they got caught in high winds as a massive tornado was moving through the county Tuesday. The video was taken by Stephanie Cochran as she was heading home with her husband Marc in the town of Ulmer in Allendale County. As they driving down Highway 300 at Mathis Farms the winds began to rapidly pick up.
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — WJCL viewer Trystan McCorkle shared this video from Highway 280 in Bryan County which shows a tornado moving slowly across the screen. Share your own photos and videos with us by clicking here.
COLLINS, Miss. (WHLT) – A truck driver in Collins drove through a possible tornado on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. In the video, Tillman B. Rodabough IV could be heard saying, “I am in a tornado. I just wanted to call and say that if something happens to me, I love you.” Rodabough believes he drove […]
EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WDHN) — Severe weather swept across Alabama and Georgia on Tuesday. Here is a video from a confirmed tornado warned-storm in Early County near the state line. The video was taken at around 3:16 p.m. EST on Tuesday. The man behind the video tells WDHN that the tornado touched down in a […]
UPDATE: The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 40 year old Keene Glenn Burroughs. Burroughs was traveling south bound on the 4500 block Deans Bridge Road when he lost control of the vehicle, ran into the center median and overturned. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating a […]
